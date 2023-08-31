Hurricane Idalia: The Hurricane Makes Its Way To Georgia and South Carolina After Slamming Florida. Check All Updates Here

After slamming Florida, Hurricane Idalia weakened and then made its way to Georgia and South Carolina. While it has degraded to a tropical storm, forecasters still warn of possible threats. Here are all the updates you need to check.

On Wednesday, Hurricane Idalia slammed into Florida. The hurricane was so strong that it ripped roofs, and split trees, and one could find cars sailing like boars. The storm’s next target was Georgia and South Carolina, where it flooded the roadways. Belong Thomas of Perry, expressed the tragic situation by saying, “All hell broke loose.”

The storm is barreling through the southeastern areas of the United States, post making landfall in Florida. The landfall was a robust Category 3.

According to the National Center’s ET advisory, Hurricane Idalia was rushing to North Carolina at the speed of about 25 mph. The maximum sustained winds were about 60 mph. Even after Idalia’s weakening to a tropical storm status, the storm successfully hit southern Georgia. The forecasters strongly indicate towards potential risk of storm surges, along with tornadoes and flooding.

The situation in Florida The Gulf Coast of Florida is witnessing fierce winds, and heavy torrential rain, along with seawater from Idalia. Hurricane Idalia became super dangerous on Wednesday and proved itself to be a Category 4 hurricane. It hit the Big Bend region of the state substantially hard. At 5 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, Idalia brought forward maximum sustained winds of 215km/h. It rushed towards the shore which was 60 miles west of Cedar Key, Florida.

Hurricane Idalia becomes a major hurricane as any storm touching the bar of Category 3 or higher is seen to be a major hurricane. Florida hasn’t seen a very good time in the past few years in terms of handling natural disasters, as in the last seven years, Idalia turns out the be the fourth major hurricane to hit the region. In all these years, the first major hurricane named Irma struck in the year 2017. In 2018 came Hurricane Michael followed by Ian.