Hurricane Idalia: The Hurricane Makes Its Way To Georgia and South Carolina After Slamming Florida. Check All Updates Here

On Wednesday, Hurricane Idalia slammed into Florida. The hurricane was so strong that it ripped roofs, and split trees, and one could find cars sailing like boars. The storm’s next target was Georgia and South Carolina, where it flooded the roadways.
Belong Thomas of Perry, expressed the tragic situation by saying, “All hell broke loose.”
The storm is barreling through the southeastern areas of the United States, post making landfall in Florida. The landfall was a robust Category 3.
According to the National Center’s ET advisory, Hurricane Idalia was rushing to North Carolina at the speed of about 25 mph. The maximum sustained winds were about 60 mph.
Even after Idalia’s weakening to a tropical storm status, the storm successfully hit southern Georgia. The forecasters strongly indicate towards potential risk of storm surges, along with tornadoes and flooding.
The situation in Florida
The Gulf Coast of Florida is witnessing fierce winds, and heavy torrential rain, along with seawater from Idalia. Hurricane Idalia became super dangerous on Wednesday and proved itself to be a Category 4 hurricane. It hit the Big Bend region of the state substantially hard.
At 5 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, Idalia brought forward maximum sustained winds of 215km/h. It rushed towards the shore which was 60 miles west of Cedar Key, Florida.
Hurricane Idalia becomes a major hurricane as any storm touching the bar of Category 3 or higher is seen to be a major hurricane.
Florida hasn’t seen a very good time in the past few years in terms of handling natural disasters, as in the last seven years, Idalia turns out the be the fourth major hurricane to hit the region. In all these years, the first major hurricane named Irma struck in the year 2017. In 2018 came Hurricane Michael followed by Ian.
How did people prepare for the disaster?
People across the region are having a tough time battling with the hurricane. Millions of people tied down boats in the path of the storm, Many were seen sandbagging their properties and moving towards a higher ground. Windows were also boarded up.
Approximately 5,500 National Guard members have been moved, while approximately 30- 40 thousand electricity workers were left on standby. The state had kept aside 1.1 million gallons of gasoline to deal with any interruptions to the supply of fuel, stated Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis.
In Florida, more than 40 schools were shut down temporarily. Commercial operations were also suspended at Tampa International Airport.
In approximately 28 of the 67 countries of Florida, mandatory evacuation orders had been issued.
Hurricane Idalia sweeping in South Carolina and Georgia
Hurricane Idalia rushed into South Carolina on Thursday overnight. It brought forward heavy rains and flooded streets. It has brought with it a strong threat of high tides and storm surges.
The storm’s center passed exactly north of Charleston at approximately midnight. The maximum wind speeds of the storm had weakened to 60 miles per hour. The fire chief of Edisto Beach, S.C. stated that there was zero to minimal damage despite waves breaking dunes.
After hitting the Big Bend region of the Gulf Coast of Florida as a strong Category 3 hurricane on Wednesday morning, it touched Georgia during the daytime. In Georgia, it caused homes to get rushed by water. This led to thousands of households losing power.
While the hurricane got weakened to a tropical storm, the forecasters were still alarmed that Idalia could be bringing heavy winds and bring forward higher than usual tides, as a result of a supermoon. It was expected that the tropical storm would move off the coast of Carolina on the morning of Thursday.
