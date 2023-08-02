Why has Central Florida become a hotspot for Leprosy? What is Endemic?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has declared Central Florida an endemic location following the staggering increase in number of Leprosy cases.

The United States is dealing with a surge in Leprosy cases, also known as the Hansen's Disease. According to recent data, almost 81% of the cases in the state and nearly one-fifth of cases nationwide has been reported in Florida, especially central Florida. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has now classified Central Florida as an endemic area for Hansen’s disease, raising serious worries about the disease's spread. What is an endemic? An endemic is a regular occurrence that is prevalent in a specific region or area. In other words, an endemic is a disease or condition that is consistent in a particular area and affects the people residing there.

According to a study published by the CDC in the "Emerging Infectious Diseases Journal," the increase in Leprosy cases does not fit the typical pattern of how the disease spreads. The disease is contagious and can spread from areas with higher infection rates. But, the recent increase in cases is different. People are being diagnosed without coming in contact with an infected person or without travelling to an infected region, raising severe concerns. With this alarming rise in cases, health officials are urging people to take necessary precautions. What is Leprosy? Leprosy also known as Hansen’s Disease is an infection which affects the nerves, skin, eyes, and nose lining. It is caused by Mycobacterium leprae, a slow-growing pathogen. The bacteria target the nerves of the infected person, causing them to swell beneath the skin, resulting in the loss of detecting touch and pain. This can typically lead to injuries such as cuts and burns. The affected skin can either become lighter or darker, often dry or flaky, with loss of feeling, or reddish due to inflammation.