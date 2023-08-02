Why has Central Florida become a hotspot for Leprosy? What is Endemic?

The United States is dealing with a surge in Leprosy cases, also known as the Hansen's Disease. According to recent data, almost 81% of the cases in the state and nearly one-fifth of cases nationwide has been reported in Florida, especially central Florida. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has now classified Central Florida as an endemic area for Hansen’s disease, raising serious worries about the disease's spread.
What is an endemic?
An endemic is a regular occurrence that is prevalent in a specific region or area. In other words, an endemic is a disease or condition that is consistent in a particular area and affects the people residing there.
Malaria and dengue are common examples an endemic. They are continuously present and limited to a certain region and affect the residents from time to time.
According to a study published by the CDC in the "Emerging Infectious Diseases Journal," the increase in Leprosy cases does not fit the typical pattern of how the disease spreads. The disease is contagious and can spread from areas with higher infection rates. But, the recent increase in cases is different. People are being diagnosed without coming in contact with an infected person or without travelling to an infected region, raising severe concerns. With this alarming rise in cases, health officials are urging people to take necessary precautions.
What is Leprosy?
Leprosy also known as Hansen’s Disease is an infection which affects the nerves, skin, eyes, and nose lining. It is caused by Mycobacterium leprae, a slow-growing pathogen. The bacteria target the nerves of the infected person, causing them to swell beneath the skin, resulting in the loss of detecting touch and pain. This can typically lead to injuries such as cuts and burns. The affected skin can either become lighter or darker, often dry or flaky, with loss of feeling, or reddish due to inflammation.
According to the CDC, these are the symptoms of Leprosy:
- Discoloured patches of skin that may be numb and look faded
- Growths on the skin
- Thick, stiff or dry skin
- Painless ulcers on the soles of feet
- Painless swelling or lumps on the face or earlobes
- Numbness of affected areas of the skin
- Enlarged nerves
- A stuffy nose
- Nosebleeds
Earlier it was believed that Leprosy was easily transmissible and difficult to cure, however, recent developments have proven that the treatment is very effective, and the disease is not as easily transmissible. While the specific mode of transmission of leprosy is unknown, prolonged person-to-person contact via respiratory droplets is thought to be the most common.
The CDC and local health officials are working hard to better understand leprosy transmission and prevalence in Central Florida. Surveillance and research are being increased in order to identify potential sources of illness and create measures to prevent its spread.
As the number of leprosy cases in Central Florida continues to rise, it is critical for both people and communities to be watchful and aware. Early identification and treatment can make a huge difference in the severity of this chronic condition.