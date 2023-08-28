What Is Vibrio Vulnificu? Know More About The Flesh-Eating Bacteria!

A few cases of Vibrio Vulnificu infection have alarmed the United States. Is it an indication of another huge health concern in the country? What Is Vibrio Vulnificu? Here's your perfect introduction to the flesh-eating bacteria!

While the world is still tackling with the after-effects of the pandemic in many areas, a new health concern has popped up. The culprit behind this new health concern is a bacteria known as Vibrio Vulnifucus.

While only a few cases of the bacteria have come up, an alert has been raised in the United States about the bacteria.

The bacterium holds the ability to intake the flesh of infected individuals. As of now, three deaths caused by this bacterium have been reported.

Apart from such fatalities, a number of new cases have also been found. Let us know the bacterium better Health experts focus on the urgency of immediate treatment for the individuals infected by Vibrio Vulnifucus. The bacterium, very swiftly, causes great damage to the body parts of the infected individuals. This has been experienced by patients in Connecticut and New York, USA.

The Director of Communications at the Department of Public Health, Christopher Boyle, expressed that such infections come up from swimming pools. In one of the incidents reported, the infected person caught the bacterium through the intake of seafood, which resulted in one fatality.

The name of the bacterium, Vibrio Vulnifucus is derived from the Latin terms "vibrio" which means "to vibrate" and "vulnifucus" which indicates "to wound."

Experts also say that the intake of uncooked food can also lead to Vibrio Vulnifucus. Additionally, if one has an open wound on the body and chooses to swim, one becomes more prone to getting caught by the bacterium.

As per the Journal of the American Medical Association, the infection from the bacterium takes place via open wounds and contaminated food.

Health experts warn that the bacterium could prove to be extremely hazardous. Immediate and quick treatment is what is of utmost importance when the symptoms arrive. Around one in five patients lose their lives due to this deadly infection. The bacterium is also being called the "flesh-eating bacteria" these days. The symptoms may include:

Vomiting Shivering

Fever Diarrhea The symptoms may appear after 24 hours of infection and can last up to three days.

Diagnosis

The infection may weaken the immunity of the infected individuals. Wound samples, stool samples, or blood tests may be used for the diagnosis.