Why Are Parts of San Diego Advised to Boil Water? Here's Everything You Need To Know!

An advisory to boil water has been issued for some parts of San Diego, along with nearby areas in Southern California.
At first, the advisory was only issued in the Silver Strand region of Coronado and Imperial Beach. However, on Thursday, the advisory was expanded to include some regions of Chula Vista and San Diego.
But the question is, why was the advisory to boil water passed in the first place?
According to the California American Water, the advisory is been passed because of E. Coli positive results found in drinking water.
The San Diego County Emergency stated that the Cal American Water Company will directly contact the affected customers with more information.
What does the advisory say?
The advisory urges all the residents to first boil the water for at least three minutes, after which, they are supposed to let it cool down before making use of the water.
It was stated in a California American Water release that the California Division of Drinking Water and the California American Water advises the California American Water customer residing in the cities mentioned to make use of boiled tap water or bottled water for cooking or drinking purposes as a safety measure.
While many claim that the situation may have stemmed from the effects of the Tropical Storm Hilary, there is no evidence that proves the same.
E. Coli
The bacteria Escherichia coli, abbreviated as E. coli is actually mostly harmless. In fact, many strains of this bacteria reside in the intestines of healthy animals and humans.
However, it is important to note that some forms of this bacteria can lead to disease by releasing a toxin known as Shiga. The bacteria that actually produce such toxins are called Shiga toxin-producing E. coli, abbreviated as STEC.
What are the symptoms of the STEC infection?
The symptoms of the STEC infection may include diarrhea, puking, and stomach cramps. While some infections may be mild, others can prove to be life-threatening. Thus, it is advised to take all the precautionary steps needed to avoid falling into the trap.
