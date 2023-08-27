Why Are Parts of San Diego Advised to Boil Water? Here's Everything You Need To Know!

An advisory to boil water has been issued for some regions of San Diego and the nearby areas in South California. Why was this advisory issued? Let's find out.

An advisory to boil water has been issued for some parts of San Diego, along with nearby areas in Southern California. At first, the advisory was only issued in the Silver Strand region of Coronado and Imperial Beach. However, on Thursday, the advisory was expanded to include some regions of Chula Vista and San Diego.

According to the California American Water, the advisory is been passed because of E. Coli positive results found in drinking water.

The San Diego County Emergency stated that the Cal American Water Company will directly contact the affected customers with more information. What does the advisory say? The advisory urges all the residents to first boil the water for at least three minutes, after which, they are supposed to let it cool down before making use of the water.