What Is the National Bird of the USA? And Know Why

The bald eagle (Haliaeetus leucocephalus) is the national bird of the United States of America. It was officially designated as the national bird in 1782 by the Second Continental Congress.
The bald eagle is a large bird of prey with a wingspan of up to 8 feet. It is found in North America, from Alaska to Mexico.
The bald eagle was chosen as the national bird because it is a symbol of strength, freedom, and courage. The bald eagle is a powerful bird that is capable of soaring high in the sky.
It is also a fierce predator that is not afraid to defend its territory. The bald eagle is a reminder of the strength and freedom that the United States was founded on. The bald eagle population declined significantly in the late 1800s due to hunting, habitat loss, and pollution.
However, the bald eagle population has made a comeback in recent years thanks to conservation efforts. The bald eagle is now considered to be a recovering species.
The bald eagle is a majestic bird that is a symbol of the United States. It is a reminder of the strength, freedom, and courage that the United States was founded on. The bald eagle is a cherished national symbol that is enjoyed by people all over the world.
The History Channel mentions: “Despite its symbolic significance, America’s majestic national bird has faced a real-life threat of extinction. In the late-1800s, the country was home to 100,000 nesting bald eagles, but the number of birds soon dwindled due to such factors as habitat destruction and hunting.”
In 1940, Congress passed the Bald Eagle Protection Act, making it illegal to possess, kill or sell the birds. In 1978 the bald eagle was put on the endangered species list,” it adds.
The Veterans Affairs mentions: “The bald eagle first appeared as an American symbol on a Massachusetts copper cent coined in 1776. Since then it has appeared on the reverse side of many U.S. coins, notably the silver dollar, halfdollar and quarter, as well as the gold coins which were christened the eagle, half eagle, quarter eagle, and double eagle.”