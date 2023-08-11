What Is the National Bird of the USA? And Know Why

The bald eagle is the national bird of the USA. Learn more about this majestic bird and why it was chosen as the national symbol.

The bald eagle (Haliaeetus leucocephalus) is the national bird of the United States of America. It was officially designated as the national bird in 1782 by the Second Continental Congress. The bald eagle is a large bird of prey with a wingspan of up to 8 feet. It is found in North America, from Alaska to Mexico.

The Veterans Affairs states: “The bald eagle has been the national bird of the United States since 1782, when it was placed with outspread wings on the Great Seal of our country.” The bald eagle was chosen as the national bird because it is a symbol of strength, freedom, and courage. The bald eagle is a powerful bird that is capable of soaring high in the sky.

It is also a fierce predator that is not afraid to defend its territory. The bald eagle is a reminder of the strength and freedom that the United States was founded on. The bald eagle population declined significantly in the late 1800s due to hunting, habitat loss, and pollution. However, the bald eagle population has made a comeback in recent years thanks to conservation efforts. The bald eagle is now considered to be a recovering species.