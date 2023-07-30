Nephrotic syndrome is a disease that is increasingly affecting a large population of the US. Here's everything you need to know about the disease.

The nephrotic syndrome is affecting many people across the United States. It is actually a kidney disorder that leads your body to release way too much protein in the urine. It is a syndrome that is caused usually by damage to the clusters in the small blood vessels of the kidneys. The role of these clusters is to filter out waste. They are also responsible for excessing water from the blood. This syndrome leads to swelling, typically in the ankles and feet. The disorder is not to be taken lightly as it can accelerate the risk of many other health issues.

Understanding it better The kidneys are the organs that are responsible for removing wastes and excess water from the blood. Such tasks are completed with the help of filtering units known as nephrons. Now, what makes this disorder a serious concern is that it can enhance the risk of blood clots and infections. But what is the cause? The causes of nephrotic syndrome include damage to the tiny blood vessel clusters in the kidneys. These clusters are responsible for filtering the blood as it travels through the kidneys.

Treatment The treatment of such a disorder includes medications. medications. Symptoms In order to verify if one has nephrotic syndrome or not, one needs to keep a close look at the symptoms. These include excessive swelling around the eyes. This extreme swelling is also known as edema. One might also see such swelling in areas of the ankles and feet.