The wildfires burning in Hawaii on Tuesday and Wednesday are blazing so high, that these can be compared to the unnerving wildfires there in the West, as per the director of Oregon Climate Change Research Institute at Oregon State University, Erica Fleishman. According to the director, it won't be a shocking news “if wildfires in many parts of the world that are not accustomed to them become more common over time, or become larger or spread more rapidly.”

This is because the climate crisis caused by humans has contributed to the dry and hot conditions that bring about wildfires blaze and spread in a lot of parts of Earth. As per the director, it is not easy to claim that this climate crisis is associated with a specific event sans a deep analysis, there are chances to conclude the conditions that fostered the environment for such wildfires to arise. “We can say there are conditions that are consistent with wildfire, wildfire size, and expansion that are changing as climate changes,” stated the director. “And some of the things that we’re seeing with this wildfire in Maui are consistent with some of the trends that are known and projected as climate changes,” she added further.