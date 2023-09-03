What Is The Emergency Lockdown In Minnesota Prison? Here's All You Need To Know

Something strange is happening in a prison in Minnesota. About a hundred inmates refused to return to the cell leading to the imposition of an "emergency lockdown". What may have been the reason behind this "emergency lockdown" in the Stillwater prison? Here is everything you need to know about this story of the prison in Minnesota.

An emergency lockdown has been placed in a prison in Minnesota. A crisis negotiation team has been activated after an incident in which around 100 inmates in a housing unit did not come back to their cells, as stated by the Department of Corrections on Sunday. Out of an abundance of caution, The Special Operations Response Team was deployed, said a spokesperson in a statement. The spokesperson further said that the situation at present is "stable".

At the Stillwater correctional facility were two officers who were in contact with the facility staff and were reported to be safe. As of now, no injuries have been reported. About 1,200 inmates in total are at the correctional facility the southeast of Stillwater, as per the records of the department.

The reason An act of "self-preservation" is what one of the 100 inmates in a single housing unit faced terribly high temperatures. While the spokesperson from the Department of Corrections who called the situation "stable" at present states that the reason is not clear as of now, advocates outside of the Stillwater prison who have their kin members inside said that the inmates are tired of the terrible heat inside, along with limited access to ice and showers. They say that unclean drinking water may also be another reason.