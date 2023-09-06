What Is a Satellite City? A Maui County Council Resident's Viral Speech Raises Concerns

On August 22, during a meeting of Maui County Council became the venue for a middle-aged woman from Lahaina, the island worst affected by the August 8 wildfire, to deliver a bombshell speech that has since gone viral online.
The August 8 wildfire was a devastating event that caused widespread damage and loss of life.
The woman, who is being referred to as "Auntie" on social media, shared her thoughts on the fire, saying that she believes it was no "coincidence."
Auntie began her speech by expressing her condolences to the families and friends of those who lost loved ones in the fire.
She then went on to say that she believes the fire was not an accident, but was deliberately started. She mentioned the lack of water available to extinguish the fire, as well as the fact that the fire started in a remote area, as evidence of her claim.
The Maui County Council resident's fiery speech continued, as she alleged that the fire was planned and that it was exactly what the likes of Jeff Bezos and Oprah wanted.
She condemned the duo and other elites who have properties in Maui, claiming that they are responsible for the fire and that they are planning to turn Lahaina into a "satellite city."
After the speech, the infamous topic of satellite cities gained the attention of netizens.
What Is Satellite City?
Satellite cities or satellite towns are known to be smaller metropolitan areas that are located near or are part of large metropolitan areas.
They are often planned communities that are designed to provide a more affordable and sustainable alternative to living in the city centre.
Satellite cities typically have a downtown area that is surrounded by neighbourhoods. They may also have schools, hospitals, and other amenities that are necessary for daily living.
The concept of satellite cities is based on the idea of a satellite, which is a celestial body that orbits a larger body. In the same way, a satellite city orbits a larger metropolitan area.
Satellite cities can help to manage urban sprawl, which is the uncontrolled growth of cities. They can also provide a solution to the problems that are caused by urban development, such as traffic congestion and high land prices.
Here are the top 10 satellite cities along with their metropolitan areas:
|
Rank
|
City
|
Metropolitan Area
|
Nation
|
1
|
Giza
|
Greater Cairo
|
Egypt
|
2
|
New Taipei City
|
Taipei
|
Taiwan
|
3
|
Yokohama
|
Tokyo
|
Japan
|
4
|
Ekurhuleni
|
Johannesburg
|
South Africa
|
5
|
Incheon
|
Seoul
|
South Korea
|
6
|
Quezon City
|
Manila
|
Philippines
|
7
|
Bekasi
|
Greater Jakarta
|
Indonesia
|
8
|
Ghaziabad
|
Central NCR
|
India
|
9
|
Taoyuan
|
Taipei
|
Taiwan
|
10
|
Depok
|
Greater Jakarta
|
Indonesia
Source: Wikipedia