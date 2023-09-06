What Is a Satellite City? A Maui County Council Resident's Viral Speech Raises Concerns

A Maui County Council resident's viral speech has raised concerns about the potential for a satellite city to be built on the island. Learn about the concept of satellite cities.

On August 22, during a meeting of Maui County Council became the venue for a middle-aged woman from Lahaina, the island worst affected by the August 8 wildfire, to deliver a bombshell speech that has since gone viral online. The August 8 wildfire was a devastating event that caused widespread damage and loss of life.

Auntie began her speech by expressing her condolences to the families and friends of those who lost loved ones in the fire. She then went on to say that she believes the fire was not an accident, but was deliberately started. She mentioned the lack of water available to extinguish the fire, as well as the fact that the fire started in a remote area, as evidence of her claim.

The Maui County Council resident's fiery speech continued, as she alleged that the fire was planned and that it was exactly what the likes of Jeff Bezos and Oprah wanted. She condemned the duo and other elites who have properties in Maui, claiming that they are responsible for the fire and that they are planning to turn Lahaina into a "satellite city."