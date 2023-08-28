AI Found Medicines Which Could Be Sold In Markets Soon. Here's What You Need To Know!

Ai is helping mankind in almost all spheres and medicine is no exception. Yes, AI-generated medicines could soon become a thing, and patients will be getting the much-needed benefits. Here is a detailed introduction that you must not miss.

Recently, the very first drug completely created by artificial intelligence has been welcomed for the purpose of clinical trials with human patients. A biotech startup based in Hong Kong, Insilico Medicine, generated the drug, INS018_055, for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis with more than $400 million in funding. Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis is a serious disease that leads to scarring in the lungs of the patient. This disease, at present, affects approximately 100,000 people in the United States. The disease is hazardous in nature and can cause death in the time frame of two to five years in case it is left untreated, as per the National Institutes of Health.

CEO and founder of Insilico Medicine, Alex Zhavoronkov expressed that it is the very first completely generative AI drug that has reached the stage of clinical trials for humans, particularly the Phase II trials with patients. The CEO further said that many other AI-designed drugs are also in trials, the one by Insilico Medicine is the very first one that has both a fresh AI-generated design and a new AI-discovered target.

The Journey The discovery of the new drug commenced in the year 2020. The expectations were to design a "moonshot" medicine to fight the challenges that come up with the treatment of the condition. Zhavoronkov further stated that Insilico intends to pay attention to the IPF in part because of the implication of the condition in aging. The company, however, has two more drugs that are in part generated by Artificial Intelligence in the clinical stage.

One of them is a COVID-19 drug in the first phase of clinical trials. The second one is a cancer drug that has recently got the approval of the FDA to commence clinical trials. Zhavoronkov expressed that during the launch of the company, the team was focussing on the algorithms- working on the technology that could actually design novel molecules. He further expressed that at that time he never imagined that he would be taking his very own AI drugs for clinical trials with patients.