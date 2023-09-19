Everything You Need To Know About the Migrant Crisis in New York!

New York is facing a huge migrant crisis. Here is everything that you need to know about the Migrant Crisis in New York.

Up till September 10, approximately 113,000 migrants or more had reached New York City. This situation worried officials as migrants from all across the globe have reached New York City. The frequency is so much that sometimes these migrants arrive by hundreds in a week. The city has a legal obligation to provide beds to anyone who asks for it, and many of the migrants have asked for this to their benefit. The homeless shelter population of New York City hit a record in the last fall, and ever since then, the situation has only worsened. How worse is the situation? Many call it a humanitarian crisis, the Mayor Eric Adams did. According to Mayor Adams, this crisis is going to cost New York City approximately $12 billion over three years. He declared a situation of emergency in the fall.

The federal government has been asked by the mayor a lot for more funds. He has also demanded expedited work authorizations for migrants, as this way they could become more self-sufficient. However, in a statement, he said that President Joe Biden has "failed" the New York City by not doing more. At a recent news conference, Mr. Adams expressed by saying, “While New York City will continue to lead, it’s time the state and federal government step up.”