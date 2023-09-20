New York City Marathon 2023: NYC Marathon Start Date, Registration, Route and Other Details

Regarded as one of the esteemed World Marathon Majors, the New York City Marathon unfailingly graces the calendar on the inaugural Sunday of November. It proudly claims the mantle of the globe's most expansive marathon, both in terms of eager applicants and spirited participants.

Mark your calendars for the grand spectacle scheduled for November 5th, as the pivotal dates for the 2023 TCS New York City Marathon entry drawing come into focus. The application phase for this prestigious event encompasses a series of critical junctures:

The 2023 TCS New York City Marathon orchestrates the convergence of a diverse cadre of runners hailing from the vibrant tapestry of New York City and beyond. The keystone of this inclusivity is the non-guaranteed entry drawing, meticulously designed to safeguard the race's rich diversity.

Fast forward to February 22, when the application portal firmly shuts at the stroke of 11:59 p.m. ET.

These non-guaranteed entries will be apportioned through three distinct drawings, each catering to a specific applicant pool:

Runners bereft of a guaranteed entry can throw their hats into the non-guaranteed general entry drawing ring between February 8 and February 22, 2023. The decisive drawing to allocate these coveted entries is slated for the auspicious date of Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

"NYC metro area" applicants: Encompassing residents within a 60-mile radius of New York City.

"National" applicants: Comprising U.S. residents residing outside the NYC metro area, including Puerto Rico and other U.S. territories.

"International" applicants: Encompassing non-U.S. residents on the global stage.

A drawing shall be conducted within each applicant enclave. The applicant must furnish a valid credit card, complete with a future expiration date and explicit authorization to process charges. The credit card details shall be invoked when the applicant's name is fortuitously drawn. In cases where the charge is not approved, the unfortunate applicant shall be promptly supplanted by another from the same applicant pool.

Upon submitting your application for the non-guaranteed drawing, you confer upon NYRR the authorization to debit your credit or debit card with a non-refundable entry fee upon successful acceptance into the esteemed 2023 TCS New York City Marathon. To align with this directive, your card must have an expiration date extending into April 2023 or beyond. For those opting to wield a debit card, it is incumbent upon them to ensure that sufficient funds are at their disposal to meet the entry fee obligation.

Withdrawal from the applicant pool is permitted before the drawing, but the moment you are ushered in through any means, all fees stand as non-negotiable and are devoid of both refund and transfer possibilities. NYRR refrains from initiating contact with applicants to reconfirm their intent for selection.

New York City Marathon 2023 - Route

The track of the TCS New York City Marathon unfolds across a sprawling 26.2-mile tapestry, weaving through the five vibrant boroughs of NYC. Commencing its odyssey upon the majestic Verrazano–Narrows Bridge in Staten Island, the course meanders through Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, and the Bronx before culminating its epic journey in the resplendent confines of Central Park.

At every mile, markers are placed, while kilometre signs are strategically interspersed every 5 kilometres. All course timepieces are meticulously synchronized with the tempo of wave 1. The temporal waypoints include strategic placement at the inception, every 5K interval, the halfway juncture at 13.1 miles, mile 20, and the triumphant finish line.

Tour Operators

International runners, comprising individuals who are not permanent residents of the United States, possess the unique opportunity to acquire a comprehensive "Travel Package." This package encompasses a gamut of services, including flights to and from New York City, accommodations in the city, or even both, bundled with a coveted guaranteed entry.

However, it is imperative to note that international runners can exclusively procure the Travel Package through officially sanctioned International Tour Operators (ITOs). This exclusive avenue ensures a seamless and guaranteed passage into the prestigious event.

