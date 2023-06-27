ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023: A Global Celebration of Cricket, Stratospheric Trophy Tour

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023: The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour 2023 has been officially launched, offering cricket enthusiasts worldwide a unique and extraordinary opportunity to engage with the highly coveted trophy prior to the much-anticipated tournament in India.

The Tour commenced in a spectacular manner, as the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Trophy embarked on a journey to the stratosphere, reaching a staggering altitude of 120,000 feet above the Earth's surface. It then made a breathtaking descent, culminating in a landing at the iconic Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.

This remarkable feat was accomplished by attaching the trophy to a custom-made stratospheric balloon, enabling breathtaking visuals of the trophy positioned at the edge of the Earth's atmosphere, captured by 4k cameras.

The 2023 edition of the Trophy Tour promises to be the most extravagant, granting fans across the globe the opportunity to connect with this revered symbol. Starting on June 27, the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Trophy will embark on a journey spanning 18 countries, including Kuwait, Bahrain, Malaysia, the United States, Nigeria, Uganda, France, Italy, and the host country, India.

This will be the first complete Trophy Tour since 2019, offering cricket fans worldwide a chance to relive the celebratory and carnival atmosphere experienced during the prestigious tournament. Through a series of innovative activations and events in various nations, the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy Tour will provide up to one million fans with the opportunity to personally interact with this highly esteemed piece of silverware.

Geoff Allardice, the Chief Executive of the ICC, emphasized the significance of the Trophy Tour, stating,

"The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour is an important milestone in the countdown to what will be the biggest ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup ever. This Tour will see the iconic silverware meet heads of states, launch community initiatives and support cricket development programmes in addition to visiting some of the most iconic landmarks around the globe."

He further added, "Cricket has more than a billion fans, and we want to give as many people as possible the opportunity to get up close to this famous trophy that has been held aloft by some of the greatest legends of our sport."

The Trophy Tour will commence in India on June 27 and embark on a global expedition before returning to the host nation on September 4.

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy Tour Schedule

Here is the complete schedule of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour 2023:

Date Location June 27 - July 14 India July 15 - July 16 New Zealand July 17 - July 18 Australia July 19 - July 21 Papua New Guinea July 22 - July 24 India July 25 - July 27 USA July 28 - July 30 West Indies July 31 - August 4 Pakistan August 5 - August 6 Sri Lanka August 7 - August 9 Bangladesh August 10 - August 11 Kuwait August 12 - August 13 Bahrain August 14 - August 15 India August 16 - August 18 Italy August 19 - August 20 France August 21 - August 24 England August 25 - August 26 Malaysia August 27 - August 28 Uganda August 29 - August 30 Nigeria August 31 - September 3 South Africa September 4 onwards India

