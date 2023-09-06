A Total of 187,000 Jobs Added By US Economy in August Amidst Unemployment Rate Takes a Leap

As the unemployment rate in the United States increase, the US economy added 187,000 jobs in the country in the month of August. Here's everything you need to know about it.

The number of jobs added by the United States in the month of August was not expected, amid the high Federal Reserve Rates. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 187,000 for the month of August. What do nonfarm payrolls indicate? Well, they signal the number of jobs in the country. The estimate was 170,000, as reported by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The rate of unemployment, however, was 3.8%. The increase has been the highest since February 2022. The labor force participation rate hiked to 62.8%, which is the highest since the year 2020 (Feb 2020), just prior to the Covid pandemic. The average hourly earnings have escalated by 0.2 percent for August. The forecast was, however, 0.3 percent.

Jobs in the various sectors The healthcare sector got the biggest chunk, with an additional 71,000. The social assistance sector got 26,000 extra jobs. The construction sector got 22,000 jobs added. Moreover, 40,000 jobs were added in leisure and hospitality.

However, on the contrary, the warehousing and transportation sectors lost 34,000. The information sector also declined by 15,000. The nonfarm payrolls growth defied expectations. However, the counts of July were lower.