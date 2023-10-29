Mike Pence Drops Out of 2024 Presidential Race, Saying "Not My Time"

Former Vice President Mike Pence dropped out of the 2024 Republican presidential race on Saturday, saying "this is not my time." Pence had struggled to gain traction in the polls and raise money, and his exit from the race is a sign of the continued dominance of former President Donald Trump within the Republican Party.

Former US Vice President Mike Pence has announced that he is withdrawing from the 2024 presidential race. In a statement, Pence said that he had made the decision after "careful consideration and prayer." He cited financial challenges and lagging poll numbers as the primary reasons for his withdrawal. Pence's decision is a setback for the Republican Party, as he was seen as one of the frontrunners for the nomination. He is a popular figure among conservative voters, and he has a strong track record of public service. However, Pence has also been criticized for his loyalty to former President Donald Trump, and he has struggled to gain traction among independent voters.

Mike Pence stated: “It’s become clear to me: This is not my time," Pence said at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual gathering in Las Vegas. “So after much prayer and deliberation, I have decided to suspend my campaign for president effective today. We always knew this would be an uphill battle, but I have no regrets.” Pence, the first major candidate to exit a race overshadowed by his former boss-turned-rival, Donald Trump, faced significant challenges that highlighted Trump's transformation of the party. Normally, a former vice president would be a strong contender in any primary, but Pence struggled to garner support.

He chose the Las Vegas event to make his decision, partly to continue supporting Israel and to emphasize, one final time as a candidate, the dangers he saw in the isolationist and populist shifts within the Republican Party. Pence's decision, more than two months before the Iowa caucuses he had focused on, spared him from accumulating more debt and the potential embarrassment of failing to qualify for the third Republican primary debate on November 8 in Miami. His withdrawal dealt a major blow to a politician who had patiently served as Trump’s loyal lieutenant, only to be blamed during their final days in office for Trump's false belief that Pence could overturn the 2020 election results. Despite Pence's efforts to avert a constitutional crisis, he faced Trump's anger and the wrath of Trump’s supporters who viewed him as a traitor, while critics saw him as an enabler who defended Trump unconditionally.

Throughout his campaign, Pence aimed to increase his visibility despite being well-known, emphasizing his hard-line stances on issues such as abortion. He targeted Iowa, a state with a significant white Evangelical population, hoping to rally their support, but he struggled to gain traction there. Financially, Pence faced challenges despite his donor connections, ending September with minimal funds and increasing debt. Some close to him had begun to realize that remaining a candidate might harm his long-term standing within the party, given Trump's overwhelming lead in the 2024 nomination race.