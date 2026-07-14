UGC NET 2026 Answer Key Live: Download NTA UGC NET June Session Response Sheet PDF at ugcnet.nta.nic.in - Direct Link Soon

UGC NET 2026 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency is expected to release the UGC NET 2026 answer key today on the official website. The answer key is going to be released for all the 87 subjects separately. The candidates who have appeared for the UGC NET exam can download the answer key once released, and verify their answers marked. Candidates will be able to download the response sheet pdf so that they can cross-check their answers. If the candidates find any discrepancies in their marked responses and the answer key, then they can raise objections against it by submitting a challenge fee of Rs.200 per question.
UGC NET 2026 Answer Key Highlights
The UGC NET June session answer key 2026 is expected to be released today by the NTA, the exam conducting body. Check the highlights in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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National Testing Agency (NTA)
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Exam Name
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UGC NET June 2026
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Subjects
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87
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Exam Date
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22 June to 30 June 2026
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Answer Key Release Date
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14 July 2026 (expected)
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Official Website
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ugcnet.nta.nic.in
UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key Download Link
Candidates will be able to download the UGC NET June 2026 answer key from the direct link which will be provided here once it gets activated on the official website. The answer key will be released separately for all the UGC NET subjects.
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UGC NET 2026 Answer Key June Session
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Link Active Soon
UGC NET 2026 Answer Key Past Year Trends
Here are some of the past year trends analysis for the UGC NET answer key release dates.
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UGC NET Session
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Last Exam Date
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Provisional Answer Key Release Date
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Gap (Days)
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December 2025
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07 January 2026
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14 January 2026
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7 days
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June 2025
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29 June 2025
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5 July 2025
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6 days
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December 2024
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27 January 2025
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1 February 2025
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5 days
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June 2024
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18 June 2024
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8 July 2024
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20 days
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December 2023
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19 December 2023
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3 January 2024
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15 days
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December 2022 (June 2023 cycle)
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17 March 2023
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23 March 2023
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6 days