UGC NET 2026 Answer Key Live: Download NTA UGC NET June Session Response Sheet PDF at ugcnet.nta.nic.in - Direct Link Soon

UGC NET 2026 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency is expected to release the UGC NET 2026 answer key today on the official website. The answer key is going to be released for all the 87 subjects separately. The candidates who have appeared for the UGC NET exam can download the answer key once released, and verify their answers marked. Candidates will be able to download the response sheet pdf so that they can cross-check their answers. If the candidates find any discrepancies in their marked responses and the answer key, then they can raise objections against it by submitting a challenge fee of Rs.200 per question.

UGC NET 2026 Answer Key Highlights

The UGC NET June session answer key 2026 is expected to be released today by the NTA, the exam conducting body. Check the highlights in the table below:

Particulars Details Conducting Body National Testing Agency (NTA) Exam Name UGC NET June 2026 Subjects 87 Exam Date 22 June to 30 June 2026 Answer Key Release Date 14 July 2026 (expected) Official Website ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key Download Link

Candidates will be able to download the UGC NET June 2026 answer key from the direct link which will be provided here once it gets activated on the official website. The answer key will be released separately for all the UGC NET subjects.

UGC NET 2026 Answer Key June Session Link Active Soon

UGC NET 2026 Answer Key Past Year Trends

Here are some of the past year trends analysis for the UGC NET answer key release dates.