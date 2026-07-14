CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE
Focus
Live

UGC NET 2026 Answer Key Live: Download NTA UGC NET June Session Response Sheet PDF at ugcnet.nta.nic.in - Direct Link Soon

Upasna Choudhary
By Upasna Choudhary
Jul 17, 2026, 16:20 IST

UGC NET 2026 Answer Key: The NTA is soon going to release the UGC NET answer key for the June session examination held between 22 June to 30 June 2026. The NTA will release the answer key on the official website of IGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The NTA will also provide the facility to raise objections against the answer key. Stay updated to this live blog for all the latest updates regarding the UGC NET answer key release.

UGC NET 2026 Answer Key
UGC NET 2026 Answer Key

HIGHLIGHTS

  • NTA is expected to release the UGC NET 2026 Answer Key today.
  • UGC NET June session 2026 was conducted from 22 June to 30 June.
  • The exam was conducted for a total of 87 subjects, which includes the addition of two new subjects from the previous cycle.

UGC NET 2026 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency is expected to release the UGC NET 2026 answer key today on the official website. The answer key is going to be released for all the 87 subjects separately. The candidates who have appeared for the UGC NET exam can download the answer key once released, and verify their answers marked. Candidates will be able to download the response sheet pdf so that they can cross-check their answers. If the candidates find any discrepancies in their marked responses and the answer key, then they can raise objections against it by submitting a challenge fee of Rs.200 per question.

UGC NET 2026 Answer Key Highlights

The UGC NET June session answer key 2026 is expected to be released today by the NTA, the exam conducting body. Check the highlights in the table below:

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

National Testing Agency (NTA)

Exam Name

UGC NET June 2026

Subjects

87

Exam Date

22 June to 30 June 2026

Answer Key Release Date

14 July 2026 (expected)

Official Website

ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key Download Link

Candidates will be able to download the UGC NET June 2026 answer key from the direct link which will be provided here once it gets activated on the official website. The answer key will be released separately for all the UGC NET subjects.

UGC NET 2026 Answer Key June Session

Link Active Soon

UGC NET 2026 Answer Key Past Year Trends

Here are some of the past year trends analysis for the UGC NET answer key release dates.

UGC NET Session

Last Exam Date

Provisional Answer Key Release Date

Gap (Days)

December 2025

07 January 2026

14 January 2026

7 days

June 2025

29 June 2025

5 July 2025

6 days

December 2024

27 January 2025

1 February 2025

5 days

June 2024

18 June 2024

8 July 2024

20 days

December 2023

19 December 2023

3 January 2024

15 days

December 2022 (June 2023 cycle)

17 March 2023

23 March 2023

6 days
LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Jul 17, 2026, 16:20 IST

    UGC NET 2026 Answer Key: Basic Eligibility Criteria

    To appear for UGC NET, a candidate must hold a master's degree with a minimum of 55% marks (50% for reserved categories) from a UGC-recognised university. Candidates in the final year of their master's programme, or those holding a qualifying four-year bachelor's degree in specified disciplines, are also eligible to apply. There is generally no restriction on the number of attempts, though age limits apply specifically for JRF eligibility.

  • Jul 17, 2026, 13:10 IST

    UGC NET 2026 Answer Key: What Is UGC NET?

    The University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test, commonly known as UGC NET, is a national-level examination conducted to determine candidate's eligibility for the role of Assistant Professor and for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in Indian universities and colleges. It also plays a role in determining eligibility for PhD admissions at many institutions. The exam is held twice a year, in June and December, and is one of the most sought-after gateways into academia in India.

  • Jul 17, 2026, 10:29 IST

    UGC NET 2026 Answer Key: Could Paper Leak Controversy Affect the Answer Key Timeline?

    While NTA has not officially linked the ongoing investigation to the delay in releasing the answer key, it's reasonable to consider that a subject under active scrutiny might require additional care during the answer-key compilation and expert-review stage. This still remains in turmoil as the NTA has not issued any statement.

  • Jul 17, 2026, 10:15 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key: Calculating the Scores

    Once you have the answer key and your response sheet, you can estimate your score using this method: compare each of your marked answers with the official key, count the total number of correct responses in Paper 1 and Paper 2 separately, then multiply the correct count by 2, since every correct answer carries 2 marks. Add both totals together to get your score out of 300. Remember, since there's no negative marking, wrong answers don't reduce your score.

  • Jul 17, 2026, 10:10 IST

    UGC NET Answer Key 2026: Question Paper Will Also be Released

    Along with the answer key and response sheet, NTA also makes the actual question paper used in each shift available for download. This allows candidates to revisit the exact questions they attempted, verify the answer options, and prepare a well-supported objection if needed. Do note that NTA typically keeps the response sheet and question paper accessible only for a limited window, usually two to three days, alongside the provisional key, after which they are removed from the dashboard.

  • Jul 17, 2026, 10:04 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Response Sheet

    The UGC NET response sheet is a computer-generated record of the answers you have marked during your CBT. The response sheet is released alongside the provisional answer key so that candidates can verify their marked responses against the official key. This is especially useful because it eliminates any doubt about which option you actually selected during the exam, since the CBT format doesn't have a paper trail like traditional OMR sheets.

  • Jul 17, 2026, 09:41 IST

    UGC NET 2026 Answer Key: Where and How the Key Will Be Released

    Once  the link is activated, the UGC NET Answer Key 2026 will be available only on the official UGC NET website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The NTA will not provide the official answer key on any other portal. The candidates must log in with their credentials to download the answer key. The NTA will also release response sheet (a copy of the answers candidates marked during their test) and the question paper used in their specific shift.

  • Jul 16, 2026, 22:24 IST

    UGC NET 2026 Answer Key: Poor Translation Quality

    Candidates attempting the Hindi-medium version of the paper reportedly found several questions poorly or inaccurately translated, making them harder to interpret correctly. In a highly competitive exam where every mark matters, translation errors of this kind can genuinely disadvantage candidates who rely on the regional-language version, adding another layer to the criticism this cycle has faced.

  • Jul 16, 2026, 21:18 IST

    UGC NET 2026 Answer Key: Names of Scholars

    Among the specific errors candidates have pointed out, several well-known sociologists and thinkers were allegedly misspelt or incorrectly mentioned in the paper. The subject-specific paper is meant to test deep familiarity with the discipline, and such errors are a reflection of poor quality check applied before printing and distributing the paper.

  • Jul 16, 2026, 20:13 IST

    UGC NET 2026 Answer Key: Many Errors Detected

    Apart from the paper leak allegations, many candidates who appeared for the Sociology paper have also flagged multiple quality issues including spelling mistakes, incorrect Hindi translations, and grammatical errors throughout the question paper. 

  • Jul 16, 2026, 19:13 IST

    UGC NET 2026 Answer Key: Are the Rumors True?

    According to media reports, a significant majority of the questions in the circulated paper reportedly overlapped with the real Sociology paper. This has raised serious concerns among affected candidates about the fairness and integrity of that particular shift, even as NTA has not issued a formal confirmation or denial of these specific allegations at this stage.

  • Jul 16, 2026, 18:07 IST

    UGC NET 2026 Answer Key: What Sparked the Controversy

    The controversy centres on the Sociology paper held on 30 June. As per some reports, a question paper was circulating before the exam, the questions of which were exactly matching to a large extent to the questions asked in the exam. These claims are all over social media and mainstream media.

  • Jul 16, 2026, 17:10 IST

    UGC NET 2026 Answer Key: Reasons for the Delay Unusual

    The NTA has not yet released the answer key and this delay can be due to the fresh controversy around the UGC NET June 2026 cycle itself. Allegations of a leaked question paper and reported errors in one of the papers (Sociology) have put NTA under scrutiny even before the answer key is released, which is why many candidates and observers are watching this release more closely than usual.

  • Jul 16, 2026, 16:23 IST

    UGC NET 2026 Answer Key: Still No Sign of the Link

    Despite earlier expectations of a same-day release, the UGC NET June 2026 provisional answer key has still not been activated on ugcnet.nta.nic.in as of now. Candidates continue to log in and check their dashboards without any new tab or notification appearing. We're continuing to monitor the official website closely and will inform you if any notice or the link gets published or activated.

  • Jul 16, 2026, 15:47 IST

    UGC NET 2026 Answer Key: Nothing on Official Social Media Handles

    NTA's official social media handles have also not put out any post regarding today's expected answer key release. In the past, the NTA has sometimes posted a brief announcement on its official channels around the same time as activating the link on the website, so the absence of any such post further confirms that the release has not yet happened.

  • Jul 16, 2026, 12:50 IST

    UGC NET 2026 Answer Key: No Separate Announcement for Response Sheet

    Just as with the answer key, the response sheet also remains unavailable for download as of this update. Since NTA typically releases both answer key & response sheet together, the continued absence of the response sheet is consistent with the overall delay, rather than indicating a separate issue specific to the response sheet alone.

  • Jul 16, 2026, 11:32 IST

    UGC NET 2026 Answer Key: Candidates on Social Media

    Hashtags related to UGC NET have been trending on social media platforms, with candidates expressing frustration over the delay and sharing screenshots of their dashboards showing no update. This shows that a lot many candidates are awaiting the answer key as there is timeline to take admissions in PhD, JRF, and also for recruitment as Assistant Professors. The delay in the publish of answer key also delays the result declaration timeline.

  • Jul 16, 2026, 09:19 IST

    UGC NET 2026 Answer Key: No New Notice on the Homepage

    As now, the UGC NET homepage does not show any fresh notice or PDF link regarding the UGC NET June 2026 answer key. Any official update, when it comes, is expected to appear as a new entry under the "Public Notice" or "Candidate's Activity" section on ugcnet.nta.nic.in, so keep an eye on that specific part of the page.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 22:15 IST

    UGC NET 2026 Answer Key: Recommended to Check Early Tomorrow

    The candidates are advised to check the official portal of UGC NET tomorrow morning as the answer key link is not yet activated on the website and there is no official notice regarding it till now. There's no fixed pattern of NTA for releasing the answer key, so checking at different times of day slightly improves your chances of catching the link as soon as it goes live.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 21:09 IST

    UGC NET 2026 Answer Key: Past Trends of Release of Answer Key

    If we take a look at the previous year trends of answer key release dates after the last exam is over, then there will only be a gap of 5-6 days, with a maximum gap of 15-20 days.

    UGC NET Session

    Last Exam Date

    Provisional Answer Key Release Date

    Gap (Days)

    December 2025

    07 January 2026

    14 January 2026

    7 days

    June 2025

    29 June 2025

    5 July 2025

    6 days

    December 2024

    27 January 2025

    1 February 2025

    5 days

    June 2024

    18 June 2024

    8 July 2024

    20 days

    December 2023

    19 December 2023

    3 January 2024

    15 days

    December 2022 (June 2023 cycle)

    17 March 2023

    23 March 2023

    6 days
  • Jul 15, 2026, 20:04 IST

    UGC NET 2026 Answer Key: Login Dashboard Unchanged

    Candidates logging in with their application number and date of birth are still being shown the same dashboard as before, without any additional tab for the answer key, response sheet, or question paper. This shows that the link for the answer key, question paper, and objection portal has not yet activated.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 19:10 IST

    UGC NET 2026 Answer Key: Paper Leak Controversy

    The paper leak controversy during this cycle could be one of the reasons for the delay, and because of this the review process may be taking longer than usual, potentially affecting the answer key timeline. However, this remains just a speculation at this point, as NTA has not linked the delay to this reason in any official communication so far.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 16:55 IST

    UGC NET 2026 Answer Key: No Official Notice for the Delay

    NTA has not issued any notice explaining the delay in releasing the UGC NET answer key. There can be many reasons for the delay like final compilation of response data, quality checks across all 87 subjects, or may be the rescheduled Jalandhar exam. These are just predictions and none of the reasons has been confirmed by NTA.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 15:44 IST

    UGC NET 2026 Answer Key: No Update on Answer Key Release Yet

    As of now, there is no information from NTA on the release of the answer key and objection portal. The NTA will activate the answer key link anywhere from late morning to late night, so there's no fixed pattern to rely on. We will provide an update on this blog the very moment the link becomes active on the official website.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 14:28 IST

    UGC NET 2026 Answer Key: Subject-Wise Answer Key Release

    The NTA will release the UGC NET answer key for each of the 87 subjects separately instead of a combined pdf. The candidates will need to select their specific paper code and subject from a dropdown menu after logging in. The candidates can download the file from the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 13:32 IST

    UGC NET 2026 Answer Key: UGC NET Certificate Validity

    Previously, the JRF certificates carried a fixed validity period for availing the fellowship, while Assistant Professor eligibility certificates is valid for a lifetime rather than expiring after a few years. Candidates should always verify the latest validity rules on the official NTA/UGC notification, since these provisions have been revised more than once in the past.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 12:40 IST

    UGC NET 2026 Answer Key: What Candidates Should Do While Waiting

    While the wait for the official key continues, candidates are advised to keep their login credentials, admit card, and application details ready. Avoid relying solely on unofficial keys for any probable score calculation, and keep checking this blog and the official portal for the latest confirmed updates.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 11:58 IST

    UGC NET 2026 Answer Key: No Change in Official Website

    The NTA will release the answer key only on the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, the same official website used for registration, admit card download, and exam-related notices throughout this cycle. There is no separate or new website being launched for the answer key, so candidates don't need to search for any different URL; simply log in through the candidate portal.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 11:07 IST

    UGC NET 2026 Answer Key: Objection Portal

    The NTA opens the objection window immediately once the provisional key is released, the exact closing date and time have will be confirmed by the NTA through a public notice. Based on past cycles, this window usually stays open for 3-4 days from the date of release. We'll update this blog with the exact closing date and time the moment NTA confirms it alongside the key.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 10:21 IST

    UGC NET 2026 Answer Key: Previous Cut Off Trends

    The UGC NET Cut off marks change from cycle to cycle and vary significantly by subject and category. In recent years exams, cut off have ranged between 160 and 216 marks out of 300, depending on the subject's difficulty level and the number of vacancies or fellowship slots available that session. The popular subjects with higher number of applicants often see cut offs going higher.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 09:35 IST

    UGC NET 2026 Answer Key: No Separate Key for the Jalandhar Re-Exam Yet

    It is still whether the answer key for the re-conducted exam at the Jalandhar centre, held on 05 July, will be released alongside the provisional key or on a separate date. Candidates who appeared specifically for that rescheduled shift are advised to keep checking their login dashboard, as NTA has sometimes changed the release dates for re-conducted exams in the past.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 09:04 IST

    UGC NET 2026 Answer Key: Multiple Shifts, Multiple Keys

    The UGC NET June 2026 exam was conducted across multiple shifts each day between 22 and 30 June, thus, the answer key will correspond separately to each shift and paper code combination. This means two candidates appearing for the same subject but in different shifts may be shown a slightly different set of questions and, consequently, a differently sequenced answer key, even though the subject name is identical.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 08:30 IST

    UGC NET 2026 Answer Key: Answer Key will be Released in PDF Format

    Once released, the UGC NET answer key will be published in a PDF format. The PDF contains the Question ID alongside the correct Option ID on each page. The response sheet follows a similar PDF format, showing the Question ID next to the option the candidate selected during the exam. Candidates should ensure they have a PDF reader installed on their device to view and save these documents properly.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 07:48 IST

    UGC NET 2026 Answer Key: Direct Link Still Inactive

    The direct download link for the UGC NET June 2026 answer key remains inactive till now. We will update this blog and provide the direct link here the moment it goes live on ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates are suggested to avoid third-party links claiming to offer the "official" answer key. The NTA will publish the answer keys only on the official website.

  • Jul 14, 2026, 22:06 IST

    UGC NET 2026 Answer Key: Master Question Paper Alongside Answer Key

    Alongside the UGC NET answer key and response sheet, the shift-wise and subject-wise question paper used during the June 2026 session is also expected to be released. This will let candidates match the exact questions they attempted with the official key and their marked responses, which is particularly useful for anyone planning to raise an objection later. All three documents- key, response sheet, and question paper are generally released together under the same login link.

  • Jul 14, 2026, 21:02 IST

    UGC NET 2026 Answer Key: Login Page Still Shows Old Dashboard

    At this hour, the UGC NET website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in is still seeing the regular candidate dashboard without any new answer key tab visible. This is expected until NTA formally pushes the update live on the backend. Once activated, a new link typically appears directly on the homepage or under the "Candidate Activity" section, so keep logging out and back in regularly.

  • Jul 14, 2026, 20:40 IST

    UGC NET 2026 Answer Key: No Official Notice Yet

    As of this update, NTA has not issued any separate press release or public notice specifically confirming the exact time of the answer key release. The NTA activates such links directly on the candidate dashboard without any prior announcement. Candidates should treat any specific link related to the download of answer key on any social media or unofficial websites as vague until you find the link which is clickable.

  • Jul 14, 2026, 20:25 IST

    UGC NET 2026 Answer Key 2026: Age Limit for JRF

    There is no upper age limit for the Assistant Professor eligibility, but, the NTA applies age limit for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), around 30 years, with relaxations available for reserved categories, women candidates, and other specified groups as per government norms. This age criterion doesn't apply to those seeking only Assistant Professor or PhD-admission eligibility.

  • Jul 14, 2026, 20:02 IST

    UGC NET 2026 Answer Key 2026: Factors Determining Cut Off

    There are several factors that determine the UGC NET Cut off marks. These include:

    • overall difficulty of the question paper
    • the number of candidates appearing for a given subject
    • the number of JRF fellowships and Assistant Professor slots sanctioned for that cycle, and
    • the normalisation-adjusted percentile distribution across shifts

    Because of all these factors, cutoffs are never fixed in advance and are only officially declared after the result is compiled.

  • Jul 14, 2026, 19:35 IST

    UGC NET 2026 Answer Key: Expected Cut Off Marks

    The UGC NET Cut off marks are released alongside the final results. Meanwhile, the candidates can check the expected cut off marks which varies as per the category and also across three types of award- Assistant Professor, JRF, and PhD. The subject-wise marks are given here:

    Subject

    Category

    JRF Cut Off

    PhD Only Cut Off

    Assistant Professor Cut Off

    Economics

    UR

    225-229

    160-169

    188-197

    OBC (NCL)

    205-211

    146-154

    160-176

    EWS

    210-217 

    141-151

    165-175

    SC

    195-200

    131-137

    154-162

    ST

    183-193

    121-131

    143-155

    Third Gender

    152-160

    150-157

    Political Science

    UR

    216-220

    183-187

    188-206

    OBC (NCL)

    197-205

    143-150

    165-173

    EWS

    193-201

    141-146

    167-174

    SC

    184-191

    133-143

    155-160

    ST

    173-181

    135-140

    143-155

    Third Gender

    99-107

    97-108

    Philosophy

    UR

    218-222

    161-167

    191-197

    OBC (NCL)

    210-213

    143-153

    171-179

    EWS

    207-211

    143-151

    169-179

    SC

    199-208

    137-147

    160-168

    ST

    183-195

    133-138

    147-155

    Psychology

    UR

    222-232

    171-177

    193-201

    OBC (NCL)

    210- 216

    151-162

    172-184

    EWS

    209-214

    150-157

    173-185

    SC

    197-206

    146-150

    163-173

    ST

    196-205

    140-147

    159-169

    Third Gender

    159

    English

    UR

    179-184

    139-142

    157-160

    EWS

    163-175

    123-133

    140-149

    OBC (NCL)

    169-174

    127-136

    139-145

    SC

    155-161

    119-125

    133-139

    ST

    150-157

    120-124

    132-136

    Hindi

    UR

    199-206

    145-155

    176-180

    EWS

    189-200

    136-141

    156-165

    OBC (NCL)

    187-192

    137-144

    157-167

    SC

    173-181

    135-140

    147-156

    ST

    169-173

    127-133

    145-149

    Commerce

    UR

    210-214

    149-154

    179-183

    EWS

    200-205

    136-140

    160-166

    OBC (NCL)

    196-202

    135-141

    158-163

    SC

    188-192

    127-132

    143-151

    ST

    174-181

    127-131

    140-149

    History

    UR

    211-213

    157-164

    185-191

    EWS

    194-203

    147-150

    168-172

    OBC (NCL)

    191-204

    146-154

    169-174

    SC

    186-194

    140-143

    160-163

    ST

    183-190

    131-140

    156-160

    Home Science

    UR

    207-211

    156-161

    179-182

    EWS

    190-198

    138-143

    164-167

    OBC (NCL)

    189-195

    146-149

    157-164

    SC

    183-186

    136-141

    154-159

    ST

    176-180

    129-135

    147-153

    Management

    UR

    212-217

    155-161

    175-183

    EWS

    195-203

    138-142

    159-163

    OBC (NCL)

    196-201

    139-145

    157-162

    SC

    181-187

    131-136

    144-153

    ST

    184-189

    129-138

    147-153
  • Jul 14, 2026, 19:03 IST

    UGC NET 2026 Answer Key: Exam Centres Across the Country

    NTA cinducts the UGC NET examination at pan-India level across various examination centres to accomodate the large number of applicants. The examination centres are chosen wisely so that there should be leass burden on the candidates to travel and also keep the process equitable for every candidate, whether they belong to metro cities or smaller towns.

  • Jul 14, 2026, 18:32 IST

    UGC NET 2026 Answer Key: Number of Candidates Appearing

    UGC NET attracts a huge number of applicants in each cycle, with lakhs of candidates registering for each cycle across its 80-plus subjects. This huge number of applicants, which run upto 10 lakhs per session shows the importance of exam for academic careers as well as teaching and JRF slots. Around 9,93,702 candidates had appeared for the UGC NET December 2025 session and it is being reported that more than 10 lakh candidates had appeared for the UGC NET June 2026 session.

  • Jul 14, 2026, 18:18 IST

    UGC NET 2026 Answer Key: JRF vs Assistant Professor vs PhD Eligibility

    The candidates who qualify the UGC NET are awarded three types of eligibility: Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor eligibility, and eligibility for PhD admission. Candidates scoring within the top merit, and meeting the JRF age criteria, are awarded JRF along with Assistant Professor eligibility. Those who qualify but don't make the JRF cut off are still awarded Assistant Professor eligibility. Another category qualifies only for PhD admission eligibility, depending on the overall merit distribution.

  • Jul 14, 2026, 18:03 IST

    UGC NET 2026 Answer Key: Category-Wise Qualifying Marks

    The candidates require to score a minimum percentage across both papers combined, and this percentage varies by category. Generally, candidates from the General/Unreserved category need to secure around 40% marks, while candidates from OBC, SC, ST, PwD, and other reserved categories need a slightly lower marks, around 35%. These percentages are applied to the combined Paper 1 and Paper 2 scores, not to each paper individually.

  • Jul 14, 2026, 17:48 IST

    UGC NET 2026 Answer Key: Paper 2 is Subject Specific

    Paper 2 is subject-specific and carries 100 multiple-choice questions which equals to 200 marks,. Paper 2 is based entirely on the subject the candidate selected during registration such as Political Science, Commerce, History, or Life Sciences. This paper evaluates in-depth understanding of the candidate's postgraduate specialisation and typically carries greater weight in the final result compared to Paper 1, given its larger share of the total marks.

  • Jul 14, 2026, 17:26 IST

    UGC NET 2026 Answer Key: Paper 1 Assesses Teaching Aptitude

    Paper 1 is common for every candidate, regardless of their chosen subject. It consists of 50 multiple-choice questions which totals to 100 marks. It assessess the general teaching and research aptitude. The topics included are reasoning ability, reading comprehension, divergent thinking, and general awareness relevant to higher education, research, and governance. This paper is meant to check broader aptitude rather than a subject-specific knowledge test.

  • Jul 14, 2026, 17:02 IST

    UGC NET 2026 Answer Key: How often is it held?

    UGC NET is conducted twice in a year, once in June and once in December. Each cycle generally spans multiple days and shifts to accommodate the large number of registered candidates across the country. This bi-annual schedule gives aspirants multiple opportunities within a year to qualify, which is particularly helpful for those who may not clear the exam on their first attempt or wish to improve their score in a subsequent session.

  • Jul 14, 2026, 16:34 IST

    UGC NET 2026 Answer Key: Why is UGC NET Conducted?

    UGC NET is national-level examination which is conducted for recruiting teaching faculty and awarding research fellowships across India's higher education institutions. This is a common eligibility test to assess the eligiblity of the candidates seeking to teach at the college or university level, or pursue funded PhD. The exam assesses subject knowledge, teaching aptitude, and research orientation of the candidates

  • Jul 14, 2026, 16:12 IST

    UGC NET 2026 Answer Key: Total Marks Breakdown

    UGC NET carries a total of 300 marks, where Paper 1 has 50 MCQs for 100 marks and Paper 2 has 100 MCQs for 200 marks. This means that Paper 2 carries more weightage than Paper 1 and the candidates must have their chosen subject very strong. Although, the Paper 1 is easy to score and candidates can get more marks easily in it.

  • Jul 14, 2026, 15:48 IST

    UGC NET 2026 Answer Key: Marking Scheme

    Every correct answer in both Paper 1 and Paper 2 carries 2 marks. UGC NET exam does not have any negative marking for incorrect answers, meaning there is no penalty for a wrong guess. This enables the candidates to attempt every single question without the fear of marks being deducted.

  • Jul 14, 2026, 15:10 IST

    UGC NET 2026 Answer Key: Subjects Increased

    UGC NET was conducted across 87 subjects for the June session 2026. Previously, the number of subjects were 85. This time two ne subjects were added- Statistics and Forestry. Earlier, Ayurveda Biology was added starting December 2024. Candidates are required to choose their Paper 2 subject based on their postgraduate specialisation, and if an exact match isn't available in the list, they may apply for a closely related subject instead.

  • Jul 14, 2026, 14:56 IST

    UGC NET 2026 Answer key: What Happens After the Answer Key is Released

    After the expert panel completes its review, NTA publishes the final answer key, incorporating any changes made due to accepted objections. This final key becomes the basis for calculating everyone's actual score. The UGC NET Result 2026, along with the scorecard, is then prepared and released on the official website. The candidates will require only application number and date of birth to check and download the result once declared.

  • Jul 14, 2026, 14:42 IST

    UGC NET 2026 Answer Key Release Date

    The NTA is expected to release the UGC NET 2026 June session provisional answer key today on the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The candidates who are awaiting the release of the answer key must stay updated to this live blog. We will provided the direct link to download the answer key here, once it gets activated on the official portal.

  • Jul 14, 2026, 14:30 IST

    UGC NET 2026 Answer Key: Paper Leak Controversy

    The UGC NET June session 2026 exam has drwan a lot of attention due to the reports emerged of irregularities during the exam. As per media reports, the candidates flagged a large number of repeated or poorly framed questions in the English paper, and grammatical errors were noted in the Sociology paper. These issues may influence how carefully NTA reviews objections this year, and that's why the release of the answer key is delayed.

  • Jul 14, 2026, 14:19 IST

    UGC NET 2026 Answer Key: What Happens After You Raise Objection

    Once the objection window closes, NTA forms a panel of subject-matter experts to examine every challenge submitted by candidates. Each objection is assessed on its academic merit and the evidences submitted. The panel make the decisions collectively. If a question is found to be wrong or ambiguous, it may be dropped altogether, in which case all candidates who attempted it are usually awarded the full marks for that question, regardless of the option they chose.

  • Jul 14, 2026, 14:06 IST

    UGC NET 2026 Answer Key: Objection Fee Refundable?

    Candidates should note that the Rs 200 objection fee is strictly non-refundable. Even if your challenge is accepted, the NTA will not refund any amount of fee. The candidates should take caution while making the claim i.e. sometime the claim is saved, but until the payment has been made successfully within the given time period, there will be no objection raised. Therefore, it is advisable to compile all your objections and submit them together in one sitting to avoid repeated transactions and processing fees.

  • Jul 14, 2026, 13:55 IST

    UGC NET 2026 Answer Key 2026: How to Raise Objections

    To challenge an answer in the provisional answer key, follow these steps:

    • Go to ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
    • In the Candidate's Activity section look for the answer key link.
    • Enter your credentials, click on "Challenge Answer Key," and locate the Question ID you wish to challenge.
    • Select the Option ID you believe is correct (or mark "no correct option" if applicable), attach supporting documents/evidences in a single PDF file, and click "Save Your Claims."
    • Finally, complete the payment of Rs 200 per question to submit your objection.

    Candidates shpuld made submissions through the official portal only. Any other form of submission via email, posts or others will not be accepted.

  • Jul 14, 2026, 13:43 IST

    UGC NET 2026 Answer Key: Objection Window Details

    If the candidates find any answer in the provisional key to be incorrect, then they can raise a formal objection once the challenge window opens. This window typically remains open for 3-4 days from the date the answer key is published. The candidates have to pay a processing fee of Rs 200 per question challenged. The fee must be paid online through UPI, net banking, or a debit/credit card for the objection to be considered valid.

  • Jul 14, 2026, 13:32 IST

    UGC NET 2026 Answer Key: How to Calculate Scores

    When the NTA releases the answer key and response sheet, candidates can calculate their score using this method:

    compare each of your marked answers with the official key, count the total number of correct responses in Paper 1 and Paper 2 separately, then multiply the correct count by 2, since every correct answer carries 2 marks. Add both totals together to get your approx. score out of 300. Remember, since there's no negative marking, wrong answers don't reduce your score.

  • Jul 14, 2026, 13:19 IST

    UGC NET 2026 Answer Key: Question Paper will also be Released Along With Answer Key

    The NTA will also release the actual question paper used in each shift available for download along with the answer key and response sheet. This allows candidates to revisit the exact questions they attempted, verify the answer options, and prepare a well-supported objection if needed. The NTA will provide a timeline to download and raise objections. The window typically remains open for 2-3 days. After that, the link will be removed and you won't be able to download the response sheet and answer key.

  • Jul 14, 2026, 13:05 IST

    UGC NET 2026 Answer Key: What is a Response Sheet?

    The response sheet is a computer-generated record of the answers you selected during your Computer-Based Test. It is released alongside the provisional answer key so that candidates can cross-check their marked responses against the official key. This is very useful because it eliminates any doubt about which option you actually selected during the exam, since the CBT format doesn't have OMR sheets.

  • Jul 14, 2026, 12:54 IST

    UGC NET 2026 Answer Key: Login Details to Download Answer Key

    To download the UGC NET answer key and response sheet, the candidates can follow the steps given below:

    • Candidates should keep their application number and date of birth (or password) handy. These credentials are mandatory to log in to the candidate portal. Candidates who have forgotten their password can use the "Forgot Password" option on the login page, which usually requires a registered mobile number or email ID for verification. Keeping these details ready in advance will save time once the link goes live.
  • Jul 14, 2026, 12:42 IST

    UGC NET 2026 Answer Key: Where

    Once the NTA releases the UGC NET answer key 2026, it will be availbale to download only on the official website of UGC NET, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates must log in with their own credentials to download the answer key. The NTA will also release the recorded response sheet (a copy of the answers candidates marked during their test) and the question paper used in their specific shift along with the provisional answer key.

  • Jul 14, 2026, 12:29 IST

    UGC NET 2026 Answer Key: Difference Between Provisional

    It's important to understand that NTA releases two types of the answer key. The provisional answer key is released first, allowing candidates to check their responses and raise objections if they disagree with any answer. After the objection window closes, a panel of subject experts reviews every valid challenge. Based on this review, NTA then releases the final answer key, which is used to calculate actual scores and prepare the result. Th final answer key will be taken into consideration while preparing results.

  • Jul 14, 2026, 12:17 IST

    UGC NET 2026 Answer Key: Previous Year Trends

    During the UGC NET June 2025 cycle, the provisional answer key was released 6 days after the exam concluded. If NTA follows a similar timeline this year, and since the final paper was held on 30 June 2026, the answer key might have been released till now. But, due to reasons unknown, NTA has not yet released the answer key till now. These dates are only an estimate and the NTA could release it earlier or later depending on internal processing and verification requirements.

  • Jul 14, 2026, 12:06 IST

    UGC NET 2026 Answer Key: Is the Answer Key Releasing Today?

    While NTA has released any notice, various factors shows that the NTA might release the answer key on 14 July 2026 i.e. today. Earlier trends had pointed to a window between 15 and 20 July, based on the NTA's usual practice of taking 10 to 14 days after the last shift to compile response sheets. Candidates are advised to keep refreshing the official website through the day, as NTA typically activates the download link without prior notice, sometimes even late in the evening.

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Executive - Editorial

Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Trending

Education News Live

Popular Searches

Latest Education News