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UGC NET June Answer Key 2026 LIVE: Check Response Sheet at ugcnet.nta.nic.in Soon

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Jul 20, 2026, 15:11 IST

The National Testing Agency is expected to release the UGC NET June session 2026 soon on its official website, i.e., ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can check the past year's trends for the answer key release date, steps to download and other important details here.

UGC NET June Answer Key 2026
UGC NET June Answer Key 2026

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The NTA is expected to release the UGC NET June Session 2026 Answer Key soon on its official website, i.e., ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
  • The June session of the UGC NET exam was conducted from June 22 to 30, 2026, for around 87 subjects in two shifts.
  • Candidates will be able to download their UGC NET June answer key from the official website using their application number and password.

UGC NET Answer Key 2026 Soon:- The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the UGC NET answer key soon on its official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The UGC NET June Exams were held on June 22, 23, 24, 25, 29, and 30, 2026, and a re-exam for one centre in Jalandhar was conducted on July 5, 2026. The University Grants Commission will release the answer key for all 87 subjects separately. Those candidates who have appeared for the UGC NET exam will be able to download the answer key once it has been released, and check the answers they have marked. The NTA will release the UG NET answer key in a PDF format. If the candidates find any discrepancies in their marked answers and the answer key, then they can raise their objections against it by submitting a challenge on the official website by paying Rs 200 per question.

The National Testing Agency conducts the UGC NET exam twice a year, i.e., June and December, to provide certification to the candidates to be eligible for the post of Assistant Professors, continue PhD, obtain a Junior Research Fellowship, etc.

UGC NET Answer Key Release Date, Past Year Trends

According to the previous years' trends, the NTA releases the UGC Answer Keys within 6-7 days after all the exams have been completed. This year, the exams were conducted till June 30, 2026 and a re-exam was held on July 5, 2026. The answer key was expected to be released within 6-7 days of the last day of the exam, but it has been delayed due to some unavoidable circumstances.

There is no official confirmation about when the UGC NET exam will release the answer key for the June Session 2026, but any notification regarding the UGC NET June session answer key 2026 will be provided on the official website only.

Exam

Exam End Date

Answer Key Release Date

Gap Days for the Release of the Answer Key

UGC NET December 2025 Session 

January 7, 2026

January 14, 2026

UGC NET June 2025 Session

June 29, 2025

July 5, 2025

6

UGC NET December 2024 Session

January 27, 2025

Febraury 1, 2025

5

UGC NET June 2024 Session

June 18, 2024

July 8, 2024

20

UGC NET June Answer Key 2026 Direct Link

Once the National Testing Agency releases the UGC NET Answer Key 2026, candidates will be able to download the UGC NET  2026 answer key for the June Session from the official website or the direct link that has been provided below. The official link will be provided once it is activated on the official website. NTA UGC will release the answer key separately for all the UGC NET subjects.

UGC NET 2026 Answer Key 

Direct Link Active Soon
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  • Jul 20, 2026, 15:11 IST

    Is Re-Evaluation of the UGC NET June Session Answer Key Allowed?

    As per the official guidelines of the National Testing Agency, no re-evaluation of the UGC NET June Session Answer key 2026 will be allowed after the UGC NET 2026 results are decalred. 

  • Jul 20, 2026, 14:02 IST

    When will the Answer Key and Response Sheet be Released?

    As of yet there is no offiical indication of the release of the UGC NET June session 2026 answer key. But the National Testing Agency is expected to release the UGC NET 2026 June session answer key soon.

  • Jul 20, 2026, 12:18 IST

    For How Many Days will the Candidates have Access to Response Sheet and Question Paper?

    The candidates who appeared for the UGC NET 2026 Exam June session will have access to the response sheet and question for two to three days as per the guidelines of the NTA. Candidates are advised to download the response sheet for future reference. 

  • Jul 20, 2026, 11:25 IST

    When was the Answer Key Released Last Year?

    Last year the National Testing Agency released the June Session provisional answer key on July 6. The exams were conducted between June 25 and 29. 

  • Jul 20, 2026, 10:52 IST

    Why is Downloading and Saving of the Response Sheet Important?

    The downloading and saving of the response sheet is important to calculate the scores, cross-check the answers with official answers and then raise objections. It has also been advised by the National Testing Agency that the candidates download the response sheet of the UGC NET for June session 2026 as no response sheet will provided by the NTA once the results have been decalred.

  • Jul 20, 2026, 09:12 IST

    Are There Any Updates Related to Answer Key on The Official Website?

    As of July 20, 2026, there is no updates regarding the UGC NET June Session Answer Key 2026. The official webistes only shows notifications in the Public Notice or the candidate activity section on the Admit Card, City Intimation Slip, Correction Window, Application Window, etc.

  • Jul 20, 2026, 09:04 IST

    How are the JRF Slots Allocated after the UGC NET Exam?

    As per the NTA guidelines, the total number of slots available JRF (Junior Research Fellowship) is allocated among different categories as per the reservation policy of the Government of India. 

  • Jul 19, 2026, 17:05 IST

    Login Dashboard Remains The Same

    The Login dashboard of the IGC NET June Session 2026 still remains the same as there is no indication of the official notice for the release of the UGC NET answer key from NTA.

  • Jul 19, 2026, 13:32 IST

    Where and How will the Answer Key of the UGC NET June Session Be Released?

    Once the National Testing Agency activates the link for the UGC NET June Session Answer Key 2026, it will be available only on the official website of the UGC NET, i.e., ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The NTA will not provided the official answer key on any other portal. The candidates must log in with their credentials to download the answer key. The NTA will also release a resonse sheet and the question paper which was used in their specfici shift. 

  • Jul 19, 2026, 10:04 IST

    No Official Confirmation for the UGC NET June Session Answer Key Delay

    As of July 19, 2026, there is no official notice released explaining the delay in releasing the UGC NET June Session 2026 Answer key. There can a number of reasons for the delay like the final compilation of response data, rescheduled exam at Jalandhar Centre, or the quality checks across the 87 subjects. 

    Theres are just normal reasons and none of the reasons has been confirmed by the NTA.

  • Jul 18, 2026, 21:24 IST

    There Are No Updates on the Answer Key of the UGC NET June Session 2026

    As of yet, there is no indication that the UGC NET June Session result 2026 have released. As per the sources the results can be released by the National Testing Agency anytime soon on the official website. 

  • Jul 18, 2026, 17:34 IST

    Validity of the UGC NET Certificate

    In previous years the JRF Certificates carred a fixed validity period for getting the fellowship, while the eligibility certificate for the Assistant Professor is valid for lifetime, instead of expiring after a few years. Candidates are advised to always verify the latest validity rules on the ofifical NTA/UGC notification, since these guidelines have been revised more than once in the past. 

  • Jul 18, 2026, 17:23 IST

    What Should the Candidates do While waiting for the UGC NET Answer Key to Release?

    As the wait for the answer key for the UGC NET June session continues, candidates should keep a few things ready beforehand. These are as follows:-

    • Login Credentials
    • Admit Card
    • Application details

    Candidates are advised not to rely on the unofficial answer key for any score calculation and keep checking the blog or official website for the latest updates. 

  • Jul 18, 2026, 16:44 IST

    For How Many Days will the Objection Portal for UGC NET June Session Answer Key 2026be Open?

    Once the UGC NET June Answer key 2026 is released the objection window will also immediately open. The actual closing date and time will be confirmed by the NTA through the public notice. Based on the previous year cycles, the objection window is usually open till 3-4 days from the day of the release of the answer key.

  • Jul 18, 2026, 16:18 IST

    UGC NET June Session 2026 Answer Key to be Released in PDF Format

    Once the National Testing Agency releases the UGC NET 2026 June Session Answer Key, it will be released in a PDF format. The Answer Key PDF will contain the Question ID along with the correction option ID on each page. The repsonse sheet of the UGC NET June session answer key will follow a similar PDF Format. Displaying the Question ID next to the answer marked by the candidate during the exam. 

    Candidates should ensure that they read the answer key carefully once released.

  • Jul 18, 2026, 15:43 IST

    Old Dashboard on the Official Website

    Upto this hour, the official website of the UGC NET, i.e., ugcnet.nta.nic.in is still showing the regular old dashboard without any new answer key tab available. Candidates are advised to remain vigilant as the NTA may release the admit card anytime soon. Once the NTA activates the link , a new link will appear directly on the homepage of the website  or under the Candidate Activity section.

  • Jul 18, 2026, 15:09 IST

    What Factors Determine the UGC NET June Session 2026 Cutoff

    The cut off for the UGC NET June session 2026 will be dtermined by various factors, which will be as follows:-

    • The overall difficulty level of the UGC NET Exam.
    • The total number of candidates who appeared for the UGC NET exam.
    • The total number of JRF and Assistant Professor slots which were sanctioned for that cycle
    • The nomalisation process which is based on the percential distribution across shifts.

    These are some important factors which determine the cutoff of the result, but they are never fixed in advance

  • Jul 18, 2026, 13:54 IST

    UGC NET June Session 2026 Answer Key Expected to Release Anytime Soon

    The National Testing Agency, can release the UGC NET Answer Key for June Session 2026 antyime. 

  • Jul 18, 2026, 13:29 IST

    Expected Cutoff Marks for the UGC NET June Session 2026

    The National Testing Agency releases the cutoff of the UGC NET, along with the results on the official website. The UGC NET cutoff is relased  subject-wise and category-wise. Candidates can check the expected cutoff for the UGC NET June sesison 2026 from below:-

    Subject

    Category

    JRF Cut Off

    PhD Only Cut Off

    Assistant Professor Cut Off

    Economics

    UR

    225-229

    160-169

    188-197

    OBC (NCL)

    205-211

    146-154

    160-176

    EWS

    210-217 

    141-151

    165-175

    SC

    195-200

    131-137

    154-162

    ST

    183-193

    121-131

    143-155

    Third Gender

    152-160

    150-157

    Political Science

    UR

    216-220

    183-187

    188-206

    OBC (NCL)

    197-205

    143-150

    165-173

    EWS

    193-201

    141-146

    167-174

    SC

    184-191

    133-143

    155-160

    ST

    173-181

    135-140

    143-155

    Third Gender

    99-107

    97-108

    Philosophy

    UR

    218-222

    161-167

    191-197

    OBC (NCL)

    210-213

    143-153

    171-179

    EWS

    207-211

    143-151

    169-179

    SC

    199-208

    137-147

    160-168

    ST

    183-195

    133-138

    147-155

    Psychology

    UR

    222-232

    171-177

    193-201

    OBC (NCL)

    210- 216

    151-162

    172-184

    EWS

    209-214

    150-157

    173-185

    SC

    197-206

    146-150

    163-173

    ST

    196-205

    140-147

    159-169

    Third Gender

    159

    English

    UR

    179-184

    139-142

    157-160

    EWS

    163-175

    123-133

    140-149

    OBC (NCL)

    169-174

    127-136

    139-145

    SC

    155-161

    119-125

    133-139

    ST

    150-157

    120-124

    132-136

    Hindi

    UR

    199-206

    145-155

    176-180

    EWS

    189-200

    136-141

    156-165

    OBC (NCL)

    187-192

    137-144

    157-167

    SC

    173-181

    135-140

    147-156

    ST

    169-173

    127-133

    145-149

    Commerce

    UR

    210-214

    149-154

    179-183

    EWS

    200-205

    136-140

    160-166

    OBC (NCL)

    196-202

    135-141

    158-163

    SC

    188-192

    127-132

    143-151

    ST

    174-181

    127-131

    140-149

    History

    UR

    211-213

    157-164

    185-191

    EWS

    194-203

    147-150

    168-172

    OBC (NCL)

    191-204

    146-154

    169-174

    SC

    186-194

    140-143

    160-163

    ST

    183-190

    131-140

    156-160
  • Jul 18, 2026, 12:25 IST

    The Eligibility for JRF, PhD and Assistant Professor

    Those candidates who appear for the UGC NET exam conducted by the National Testing Agency are give three types of the eligibility, which are as follows:-

    • Junior Research Fellowship
    • Assistant Professor 
    • PhD admission
    Those candidates who score within the top merit, and meet the JRF age criteria are given JRF along with eligibility of the Assistant Professor. Those candidates who qualify, but are unable to make the JRF cut off will still be given the eligibility of Assistant Professor. Another category of candidates qualifies only for PhD admission which is solely based on the overall merti districbution.
  • Jul 18, 2026, 11:44 IST

    Total Number of Candidates who registered for the UGC NET June Session Exam 2026

     

    UGC NET exam is a popular exam among the students who want to pursue PhD, want to become Assistant Professor or want to have Junior Research Fellowship. This exam attracts a huge number of applicants in each exam session. This huge number of applicants can go up to the number of 10 lakh registered candidates for each session for its 80 plus subjects. 

    Approximately 9,93,702 candidates appeared for the UGC NET December 2025 session and as per media sources the registration for the UGC NET June cycle the registration reached 10 lakh candidates. The actual numbers are yet to be released by the National Testing Agency.

  • Jul 18, 2026, 10:58 IST

    What are the Qualifying marks for the UGC NET June Session 2026?

    To qualify for the UGC NET June Session 2026, the minimum qualifying marks required for both papers of the exam varies by category. Generally the qualifying marks for the candidates belonging to the General or Unreserved category need to score 40% marks, while the candidates belonging to the reserved category need to score 35% marks. The qualifying marks are applied to both the Paper 1 and Paper 2 scores and not individually.

  • Jul 18, 2026, 10:40 IST

    How Often is the UGC NET Exam Held?

    The UGC NET exam is the most sought after exam by the students who want to become Assistant Professor, pursue a PhD, or want to have Joint Fellow Researchip (JRF). It is conducted twice a year, i.e., June and December. Each session of the exam is conducted over multiple days and shifts to accomodate the large number of candidates who register for this exam. 

  • Jul 18, 2026, 09:45 IST

    UGC NET June Session Answer Key 2026 LIVE: Number of Subjects Increased

    The UGC NET June Session 2026 exam was conducted for 87 subjects. Previoulsy the number of subjects on which the UGC NET exam was conducted were 85. The new subjects added in the June session 2026 were Statistics and Forestry.

    In December 2024 session, the subjects added were Ayurveda Biology. 

  • Jul 18, 2026, 08:57 IST

    UGC NET Answer Key 2026 LIVE: No Official Confirmation Yet

    There is no official confirmation from the National Testing Agency regarding the releaseof the answer key of the UGC NET June Session 2026. But the NTA is expected to release the UGC NET June session asnwer key 2026 either this week or the later week of the July.

    Candidates are advised to visit the official website of the of the UGC NET regularly.

  • Jul 17, 2026, 17:55 IST

    What After the Answer Key for UGC NET June Session 2026 is Released?

    It is a common question among the students that what happens after the UGC NET Answer Key for the June session 2026 is released.

    Once the candidates have raised their objections, a subject matter expert panel reviews all the challenges, and then the final answer key is published, including all the changes made after the accpeting the objections. This final answer key is the basis for calculating the total marks of the candidates. The UGC will release the result, along with the scorecard and then will be released on official website. 

  • Jul 17, 2026, 17:14 IST

    For How Long Are the Scores Obtained in UGC NET June Session 2026 Valid?

    The scores obtained by the candidates in the UGC NET June Session 2026 are valid for life, while the validity for Junior Research Fellowship is determined by the rules of the University Grants Commission. Candidates are advised to check the latest guidelines.

     

     

  • Jul 17, 2026, 17:10 IST

    Information Regarding the UGC NET June Session 2026 Objection Window

    When the UGC NET answer key is released and the candidates find any answer in the provisional answer key to be incorrect or finds any kind of discrepancies, then they can raise a objection for the same question, when the object window is starts. 

    This objection windoe is typically open for 3-4 days from the date of the provisional answer key is published. The candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs. 200 per question, which is challenged. The fee has to be paid online through UPI, Net Banking or Debit or Credit Card.

  • Jul 17, 2026, 17:06 IST

    Is the Cutoff for the Each UGC NET Subject same or Different?

    The cutoff for all the 87 subjects for which the UGC NET exam June session 2026 was held will be different. The National Testing Agency will also release the cutoff subject-wise and category-wise.

  • Jul 17, 2026, 17:03 IST

    UGC NET June Session Answer Key 2026 LIVE: Answer Key to be Released in PDF Format

    The National Testing Agency, NTA, will release the result of the UGC NET June session 2026 in a PDF format, with the marked answers of the candidates, and a provisional response sheet. 

  • Jul 17, 2026, 17:02 IST

    What are the Total Marks for the UGC NET 2026 Exam?

    The UGC NET exam, which was conducted from June 22 to 30, 2026, was conducted for a total of 300 marks. Paper 1 of the UGC NET, which is General Teaching and Research Aptitude, consisted of 50 questions of 100 marks, whereas Paper 2 of the UGC NET, which is subject-specific, consisted of 100 questions of 200 marks.

  • Jul 17, 2026, 16:52 IST

    How To Calculate Your Scores for the UGC NET June Session 2026 Exam?

    When the UGC NET answer key is released for the June Session 2026 by NTA, candidates can calculate their marks using the following method:-

    First, compare each of the marked answers with the official answer key when released. Count the total number of correct answers in Paper 1 and Paper 2 separately, and then multiply the total number of correct answers by 2 marks. This is because each correct answer carries 2 marks. Add the totals together to get the approximate score out of 300. The candidates need to note that there is no negative marking, so they should not reduce their marks while scoring themselves.


  • Jul 17, 2026, 16:41 IST

    Scorecards of UGC NET June Session 2026 Available on UMANG and DigiLocker App

    As per the official notice of the National Testing Agency, the scorecards for the UGC NET June session 2026 will be made available on the UMANG App and DigiLocker App. This helps in keeping the relevant document safe and also enables easy access for future use. 


  • Jul 17, 2026, 16:24 IST

    What is the Eligibility to qualify for the JRF?

    To qualify for the Junior Research Fellowship, popularly known as JRF, is completely based on the performance of the candidate in Paper 1 and Paper 3 of the UGC-NET Exam. Those candidates who qualify for the appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to PhD category will be eligible for appointment as the Assistant Professor and admission to PhD, but will not be eligible for award for the JRF.

  • Jul 17, 2026, 16:07 IST

    How to Challenge the UGC NET June Session Answer Key 2026?

    If the candidate finds any discrepancy in their UGC NET answer key for the June 2026 exam session, they can follow these simple steps to challenge the UGC NET June Answer Key 2026:-

    Step 1:- Go to the official website of the UGC NTA, i.e., ugcnet.nta.nic.in

    Step 2:- In the public notices section or the latest news section, click on the available link for the answer key.

    Step 3:- Enter the required details to download the UGC NET June session 2026 answer key and click on the sign-in button.

    Step 4:- Carefully read through the answers, and if you find any kind of discrepancy, click on the challenge answer key link.

    Step 5:- Select the correct answer option ID for the question ID for which you need to raise the challenge.

    Step 6:- Click on the Save Your Claims button and upload the reliable supporting documents in a single PDF file to support your challenge.

    Step 7:- Click on the Save Your Claims button and pay the required fee, which is Rs. 200, through online mode.

  • Jul 17, 2026, 15:47 IST

    UGC NET Answer Key 2026 LIVE: Definition of a Response Sheet

    The response sheet of the UGC NET exam, which is rolled out by the National Testing Agency, is a computer-generated record of the answers that have been marked by the candidates during the computer-based test. This response sheet of the candidate is released alongside the provisional answer key for the candidates to cross-check their answers against the official answer key. This response sheet is very helpful because it clears any doubts about any option that the candidate selected during the exam.


  • Jul 17, 2026, 15:26 IST

    UGC NET June Answer Key 2026 LIVE: What Details are Mentioned in the Answer Key

    The answer key for the UGC NET June will include the marked answers of the candidates, and other details, which will be included are as follows:-

    • Exam Shift

    • Exam Date

    • Subject name and subject code

    • Question ID

    • Correct option ID

  • Jul 17, 2026, 15:10 IST

    UGC NET Answer Key 2026 LIVE: Login Details Needed to Download Answer Key

    To download the UGC NET Answer Key for the June session 2026, candidates will have to follow the simple steps given below to download the UGC NET June Session 2026 answer key:

    1. Candidates should keep their application number and date of birth (password) ready, as it will be mentioned on the admit card.  These details are important to log in to the candidate portal to be able to access the answer key. Those candidates who might have forgotten their password can use the Forgot Password option on the login page, which usually requires a registered mobile number or email ID for verification. 

  • Jul 17, 2026, 14:36 IST

    UGC NET June Session Answer Key 2026 LIVE: Is Answer Key Expected Today?

    The release of the UGC NET answer Key for the June Session 2026 is highly anticipated. While the National Testing Agency has not released any notice regarding the release of the answer key. It is expected to be released anytime soon. Based on the previous year's trends, the usual practice of the NTA to release the answer key is within a gap of 10-12 days. Candidates are advised to keep vigil on the official website as NTA can release the UGC NET answer key anytime soon.

  • Jul 17, 2026, 14:30 IST

    UGC NET June Session Answer Key 2026 LIVE: Exam Date

    The UGC NET exam 2026 for the June session was conducted from June 22 to 30, 2026. One re-exam was also conducted on July 5, 2026, at one centre in Jalandhar. The exam was conducted in online mode and in two shifts or 3 hours, i.e., morning and afternoon shifts.

    • The first shift was conducted from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM 

    • The second shift was conducted from 3:00 PM tp 6:00 PM.

    Around 10 lakh candidates registered for the UGC NET June session exam 2026 for 87 subjects at various exam centres across India.

  • Jul 17, 2026, 13:35 IST

    UGC NET Answer Key 2026 LIVE: Official Website For Answer Key

    NTA will release the UGC NET answer key for the June Session 2026 on its official website, i.e., ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The mentioned website is the only official website of the NTA UGC, where all the information related to the UGC NET will be available. Candidates must keep their credentials, such as the application or registration number, password or date of birth, to download the answer key.  The National Testing Agency will also release a copy of the answers that the candidates have marked during the exam and the question paper of their specific shift, along with the provisional answer key.

  • Jul 17, 2026, 13:01 IST

    UGC NET Answer Key 2026 LIVE: What is the Difference Between Provisional and Official Answer Key

    Candidates should understand the difference between the two types of answer keys that the NTA releases. First is the provisional answer key, which allows the candidates to check their answers and raise objections if they find discrepancies with any answer. Once the objections are reviewed by the panel of subject matter experts, NTA then releases the final answer key, which is used to prepare the final results. Candidates should remember that only the final answer key is taken into consideration for preparing the final results.

  • Jul 17, 2026, 12:39 IST

    UGC NET June Session Answer Key 2026 LIVE: No Official Confirmation Yet

    As per the previous year's trends for the gap between the release date for the answer keys of the UGC NET Exam session, the answer keys were expected to be released within 6 to 7 days of the last exam date. But, due to some unavoidable reasons, the answer key has not been released yet. The NTA will release the UGC NET June Session answer key 2026 anytime soon on its official website.

  • Jul 17, 2026, 12:30 IST

    UGC NET Answer Key 2026 LIVE: Marking Scheme

    The marking scheme of the UGC NET 2026 exams is as follows:-

    • For every correct answer, the candidate will receive 2 marks.

    • There is no negative marking for incorrect answers in the exam.

    • Candidates should also note that there will be no partial marks given for any questions.

    Once the answer key is released, the candidates can use this marking scheme to calculate their marks

How to Download the UGC NET Answer Key 2026?

Once the National Testing Agency releases the UGC NET Answer Key for the June 2026 session, candidates can follow these simple steps to download the UGC NET Answer Key 2026:-

  • Go to the official website of UGC NET, i.e., ugcnet.nta.nic.in

  • Search for the Answer Key link once directed to the homepage and click on it.

  • Log in using the application number and password or date of birth.

  • The answer key PDF will open on the screen.

  • Download the PDF file of the Provisional Answer Key, and cross-check the answers with the provisional answer key.

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Pratyasha Chaturvedi

Executive - Editorial

Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.

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