UGC NET June Answer Key 2026 LIVE: Check Response Sheet at ugcnet.nta.nic.in Soon

UGC NET Answer Key 2026 Soon:- The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the UGC NET answer key soon on its official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The UGC NET June Exams were held on June 22, 23, 24, 25, 29, and 30, 2026, and a re-exam for one centre in Jalandhar was conducted on July 5, 2026. The University Grants Commission will release the answer key for all 87 subjects separately. Those candidates who have appeared for the UGC NET exam will be able to download the answer key once it has been released, and check the answers they have marked. The NTA will release the UG NET answer key in a PDF format. If the candidates find any discrepancies in their marked answers and the answer key, then they can raise their objections against it by submitting a challenge on the official website by paying Rs 200 per question.

The National Testing Agency conducts the UGC NET exam twice a year, i.e., June and December, to provide certification to the candidates to be eligible for the post of Assistant Professors, continue PhD, obtain a Junior Research Fellowship, etc.

UGC NET Answer Key Release Date, Past Year Trends

According to the previous years' trends, the NTA releases the UGC Answer Keys within 6-7 days after all the exams have been completed. This year, the exams were conducted till June 30, 2026 and a re-exam was held on July 5, 2026. The answer key was expected to be released within 6-7 days of the last day of the exam, but it has been delayed due to some unavoidable circumstances.

There is no official confirmation about when the UGC NET exam will release the answer key for the June Session 2026, but any notification regarding the UGC NET June session answer key 2026 will be provided on the official website only.

Exam Exam End Date Answer Key Release Date Gap Days for the Release of the Answer Key UGC NET December 2025 Session January 7, 2026 January 14, 2026 7 UGC NET June 2025 Session June 29, 2025 July 5, 2025 6 UGC NET December 2024 Session January 27, 2025 Febraury 1, 2025 5 UGC NET June 2024 Session June 18, 2024 July 8, 2024 20

UGC NET June Answer Key 2026 Direct Link

Once the National Testing Agency releases the UGC NET Answer Key 2026, candidates will be able to download the UGC NET 2026 answer key for the June Session from the official website or the direct link that has been provided below. The official link will be provided once it is activated on the official website. NTA UGC will release the answer key separately for all the UGC NET subjects.