Which Place in India Sees the Last Sunset? Know the Answer

The Earth rotates from west to east places farther west see the sunset later than places in the east. Guhar Moti in Gujarat’s Kutch district near the westernmost point of mainland India, is identified as the place where the last sunset is seen in India. Keep reading to know in detail.

Which Place in India Sees the Last Sunset?

Guhar Moti in Kutch district is known for witnessing the last sunset in India. It is located at the western end of India. Guhar Moti is situated in the Kutch region of Gujarat.

Where Is Guhar Moti Located?

Guhar Moti is located in Kutch district of Gujarat. It lies in the western part of the country. The region is close to the India-Pakistan international border. Kutch is famous for its vast salt marshes which includes the Rann of Kutch.

Why Does Guhar Moti See the Last Sunset?