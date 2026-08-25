Which Place in India Sees the Last Sunset? Know the Answer
Guhar Moti in Gujarat’s Kutch district is known as the westernmost point of India and sees the country’s last sunset. Know its location and geographical importance.
The Earth rotates from west to east places farther west see the sunset later than places in the east. Guhar Moti in Gujarat’s Kutch district near the westernmost point of mainland India, is identified as the place where the last sunset is seen in India. Keep reading to know in detail.
Which Place in India Sees the Last Sunset?
Guhar Moti in Kutch district is known for witnessing the last sunset in India. It is located at the western end of India. Guhar Moti is situated in the Kutch region of Gujarat.
Where Is Guhar Moti Located?
Guhar Moti is located in Kutch district of Gujarat. It lies in the western part of the country. The region is close to the India-Pakistan international border. Kutch is famous for its vast salt marshes which includes the Rann of Kutch.
Why Does Guhar Moti See the Last Sunset?
The Earth rotates from west to east. As a result, the Sun appears to move across the sky from east to west. Eastern parts of India experience sunrise earlier. Western parts experience sunset later.
Which Place in India Sees the First Sunrise?
The answer is Dong village in Arunachal Pradesh, located in the eastern part of India. Dong is in Anjaw district. It lies close to India’s borders with China and Myanmar. Its location in India’s far east allows it to receive the first rays of the Sun,
Why Is Kutch Geographically Important?
Kutch is one of India’s most geographically distinctive regions. It contains the Great Rann of Kutch. It has extensive salt marshes.
India's Extremes: Sunrise and Sunset Locations
|Feature
|First Sunrise (Easternmost)
|Last Sunset (Westernmost)
|Place
|Dong Village
|Guhar Moti
|District
|Anjaw District
|Kutch District
|State
|Arunachal Pradesh
|Gujarat
|Geographical Significance
|Easternmost point of India, receives the first rays of the Sun
|Westernmost point of mainland India, sees the last sunset
|Border Proximity
|Close to borders with China and Myanmar
|Close to the India-Pakistan international border
|Key Characteristic
|High-altitude eastern region
|Features vast salt marshes and the Rann of Kutch
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.