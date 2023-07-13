DU PhD Registrations 2023 Commence, Check Fees, Steps to Register Here

DU PhD Registrations 2023: The University of Delhi has started the admission process for various PhD programmes for the academic year 2023-24 in online mode. The University will conduct the registration and admission process to PhD programmes in two phases. Those applicants who are interested in applying for Delhi University's PhD courses can fill out the application form through the official website: admission.uod.ac.in.
As per the given schedule, the last date to submit the registration form is August 2, 2023. Only those candidates who are eligible on the basis of qualifying UGC-NET (including JRF)/ UGC-CSIR NET (including JRF)/ AYUSH-NET/DBT-JRF, ICMR-JRF, DST-INSPIRE or equivalent national level examination/fellowship (as identified by DRC)/ GATE/ teacher fellowship holders and others (as per Ordinance VI, Notification: Amendments to Ordinances dated 9th August 2017 and its Amendments approved by the Executive Council in its meeting held on 01-02.07.2019) will be able to apply for the Phase I admissions, the official notice said.
DU PhD Registrations 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)
Delhi University PhD Registration 2023 Fees
Applicants need to make the online payment of the non-refundable registration fee to complete the registrations. Check category-wise fees here
|
Category
|
Amount
|
SC/ST/PwBD
|
Rs 300
|
UR/ EWS/ OBC-NCL
|
Rs 750
DU PhD Registrations 2023 Phase 1 Schedule
The University of Delhi will conduct the DU PhD admissions in two phases for the academic year of 2023-24. Applicants can check the Phase 1 schedule below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
PhD registrations commence
|
July 12, 2023
|
Registrations close
|
August 2, 2023
|
Interviews by Departments/ Centres
|
August 16 to September 16, 2023
|
Recommendation of DRC and BRS
|
September 26, 2023
|
Last date for payment of fees
|
September 27, 2023
Check the information bulletin here
How to register for the DU PhD programme 2023?
Interested applicants can follow the steps that are mentioned below to know how to complete the registration process.
Step 1: Visit the official website of DU: admission.uod.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the PhD admissions link available on the screen
Step 3: Now, click on the registration link given and enter the required details to register
Step 4: Login using the newly created details and fill out the registration form
Step 5: Upload all the documents required and make the online payment of the application fee
Step 6: Go through the entire registration form and then submit it
Step 7: Download and save the DU PhD application form for future use
Also Read: CEE Kerala KLEE Registration Starts, Know Fees, Documents Required Here
References
- printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
- typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
- text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
- text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
- dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
- mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.