CEE Kerala KLEE Registration Starts, Know Fees, Documents Required Here

Kerala KLEE 2023: The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala has started the registrations for its five-year integrated law programme in online mode. Interested candidates can fill out the KLEE 2023 application form through the official website: cee.kerala.gov.in.

As per the given schedule, the last date to submit the Kerala Integrated Law registrations is July 19, 2023, till 4 pm. They are required to enter the necessary details such as name, date of birth, mobile number, email address and password in the application form to get registered. It is advisable for the candidates to read the instructions carefully before registering.

Kerala 5-year Integrated LLB 2023 Fees

In order to complete the KLEE registrations, candidates are required to make the payment of the prescribed application fee mentioned below:

Category Fees General and SEBC candidates Rs 685 SC/ST candidates Rs 345

Documents Required for Kerala Five-Year Integrated LLB 2023

Eligible candidates can check the list of the documents required for the Kerala 5-Year LLB 2023 registrations.

Nativity proof Certificates obtained from Tahsildar for SC and ST community verification Inter-caste marriage certificate for candidates who are children of inter-caste married couples with one parent as SC or ST Age proof Any other documents mentioned in the KLEE 2023 notification Attested copy of the certificate from the medical board for a person with disabilities Birth Certificate Secondary School Leaving Certificate Non-Creamy layer certificate in the case of SEBC or OEC Special reservation certificate (if any)

How to apply for KLEE 2023 online?

Candidates who are appearing for the Kerala 5-year Integrated Law exam 2023 can follow the steps that are mentioned below to know how to register.

Step 1: Visit the official portal of CEE Kerala: cee.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the Integrated Five Year LLB 2023 link available on the screen

Step 3: After this, click on the registration link given

Step 4: Enter all the details to register and then login using the newly generated details

Step 5: Fill out all the relevant information in the application form and upload all the documents required

Step 6: Now, make the payment of the KLEE application fee and submit the details

Step 7: Download and print a hardcopy of the application confirmation page for future use

Kerala KLEE 2023

As per the official notice, the examination authority will conduct the Kerala five-year Integrated LLB exam 2023 in the computer-based entrance exam on August 6, 2023, at centres across all districts in Kerala. The detailed time schedule regarding the exam will be notified soon.

