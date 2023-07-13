Kerala KMAT 2023 Provisional Result for Session 2 Released, Check Pdf Here

Kerala KMAT 2023 Session 2 Result: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) has released the provisional result for Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) Session 2 in online mode. Candidates who have given the KMAT Kerala exam can check and download their results through the official website: cee.kerala.gov.in/kmat2023
As per the schedule, the examination authority conducted the KMAT session 2 exam on July 2, 2023. In order to get the result, candidates need to visit the KMAT 2023 candidate portal - session II direct link available on the homepage.
As per the official notification, candidates who have any valid complaints (other than key complaints) regarding the provisional result published may inform the office of the CEE through the email address ceekinfo@cee.kerala.gov.in before July 14, 2023, till 12 pm. The final result will be published after addressing the valid complaints (if any) of the candidates.
Kerala KMAT Session 2 Provisional Result 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)
Details mentioned in the KMAT Session 2 Provisional Result Pdf
The Kerala KMAT provisional result will have the following details mentioned on it.
Application number
Candidate's name
Roll number of the candidate
Part -I score (out of 200)
Part -II score (out of 200)
Part -III score (out of 160)
Part-IV score (out of 160)
Total score out of 720
Check the official notice here
How to check the Kerala KMAT Session 2 Provisional Result 2023 online?
Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to check and download the result online.
Step 1: Visit the official website of CEE Kerala KMAT: cee.kerala.gov.in/kmat2023
Step 2: Click on the KMAT 2023 candidate portal - session II direct link available
Step 3: After this, click on the result link given on the screen
Step 4: The Kerala KMAT provisional result pdf will appear in the new window
Step 5: Go through the result and download it for future use
