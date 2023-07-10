CUET UG 2023 Final Answer Key, Results to be Out Soon, Check Date and Time Updates Here

CUET UG 2023 Results, Final Answer Key: The National Testing Agency is soon expected to release the CUET UG 2023 final answer key and results. According to the latest reports, the CUET UG 2023 results are expected to be announced by July 15, 2023. The final answer keys are also expected to be released in the coming days.

This year approximately 27 lakh students appeared for the CUET UG 2023 exams. NTA conducted the exams for undergraduate admissions from May 21 to June 23, 2023. The provisional answer key of the CUET UG exam was announced by officials on June 28, 2023. Following the large number of discrepancies in the answer keys released, NTA revised and released the provisional answer key for the students.

Based on the responses and objections raised by students, NTA will prepare the final answer key. The final answer key will be considered when preparing the results for the students. The CUET UG 2023 final answer key and results will be announced on the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in.

CUET UG 2023 Final Answer Key Date and Time

The National Testing Agency will be announcing the CUET UG 2023 final answer key in the coming week. Since the results are expected to be announced by July 15, 2023, it is expected that NTA will be releasing the final answer key close to the result announcement. The latest updates regarding the CUET UG 2023 final answer key will be mentioned here.

CUET UG 2023 Result Date and Time

As per the latest updates, the CUET UG 2023 result will be announced by July 15, 2023. An official announcement regarding the date and time will be made by NTA soon. Candidates who have appeared for the CUET UG 2023 exams can check their results through the link provided on the official website.

How to Check CUET UG 2023 Final Answer Key

The CUET UG 2023 final answer key link will be available on the official website of CUET. Candidates can follow the instructions given below to check the final answer key.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CUET UG

Step 2: Click on the final answer key link on the homepage

Step 3: The final answer key pdf will be displayed

Step 4: Download the CUET UG final answer key for further reference

Steps to Download CUET UG 2023 Results

The CUET UG 2023 results will be available online. Candidates can download the UG scorecard through the link provided here.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CUET

Step 2: Click on the UG result link

Step 3: Enter the CUET application id and date of birth

Step 4: Download the CUET UG result for further reference

