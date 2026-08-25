CS Executive June 2026 Result Declared, Download Scorecard at icsi.edu Get Direct Link Here

ICSI CS Executive Result 2026: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has announced the CS June 2026 Executive Programme Result today, August 25, 2026. The link to check the result was activated at 2 PM on the official website. The link to check the result and download the scorecard and the merit list is available on the official website.

To download the CS Executive Programme Result 2026, students must visit the official website icsi.edu and log in with their credentials. Candidates can download the ICSI CS June 2026 result for the Executive Programme with the registration number and roll number.

The link to check the result and download the scorecards for the CS June 2026 Executive Programme is available on the official website icsi.edu. Candidates can also download their individual scorecards through the direct link given below.