CS Executive June 2026 Result Declared, Download Scorecard at icsi.edu Get Direct Link Here
ICSI CS Executive Programme June 2026 result link is now active on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the CS Executive examination can visit the website icsi.edu and login with their roll number and registration number to check the result and download the individual scorecard.
ICSI CS Executive Result 2026: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has announced the CS June 2026 Executive Programme Result today, August 25, 2026. The link to check the result was activated at 2 PM on the official website. The link to check the result and download the scorecard and the merit list is available on the official website.
To download the CS Executive Programme Result 2026, students must visit the official website icsi.edu and log in with their credentials. Candidates can download the ICSI CS June 2026 result for the Executive Programme with the registration number and roll number.
The link to check the result and download the scorecards for the CS June 2026 Executive Programme is available on the official website icsi.edu. Candidates can also download their individual scorecards through the direct link given below.
ICSI CS June 2026 Result Executive Programme - Click Here
Steps to Download the CS June 2026 Executive Result 2026
The link to download the result is available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to download the CS Executive result and scorecards.
Step 1: Visit the official website of ICSI
Step 2: Click on the CS Executive Result 2026 link
Step 3: Login with the roll number and registration number
Step 4: The CS Executive scorecards will be displayed
Step 5: Download the scorecards for further reference
CS Executive Programme 2026 Toppers List
Candidates can also check here the complete list of candidates who have cleared their CS June 2026 session examination.
CS Executive Result 2026 Merit List - Click Here
Check the complete list of toppers below
|Candidate Name
|Rank
|VIDHI SUTHAR
|1
|ISHANI PRAMOD AHIRE
|2
|PIYA BANKIM MERCHANT
|3
|SAMYAK LALIT JAIN
|4
|MOHIT NARENDRA BATRA
|5
|AAKANSHA
|6
|YASHIKA CHHATRI
|7
|SIAN SAMEER PREMJI
|7
|CHETAN
|8
|ANKIT YADAV
|9
|MISTRY DHRUV SNEHAL
|9
|POOJA
|10
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.