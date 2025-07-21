Who is the Governor of Maine? Check Current Name, Political Party, Term Limits, and Prior Public Experience

Mills' extensive background includes serving as District Attorney, State Attorney General, and the first woman in both roles in New England. Moreover, she is a state legislator who has demonstrated a long career in public service before her governorship. She was born on December 30, 1947, in Farmington, Maine. In 1998, Mills was elected to the board of directors of the Maine Women's Lobby, which she co-founded. In 2000, she worked in Maine as a field coordinator for Bill Bradley's presidential campaign. She was chosen to serve in the Maine House of Representatives in 2002. In 2002, she was elected to the Maine House of Representatives. This page offers a thorough examination of the person occupying this important position at the moment, their party affiliation, the state's term limit laws, and the wealth of public experience that has equipped them for leadership.

Who is the Current Governor of Maine? In 2017, Janet Mills announced she was running for Governor of Maine as a Democrat. She then won the primary election in June 2018, securing 54% of the vote after a few rounds of ranked-choice voting. The current Governor of Maine is Janet T. Mills. She was sworn into office on January 2, 2019, making history as the first woman to hold the governorship in Maine. What is the Political Party for the Governor of Maine? Governor Janet Mills is a member of the Democratic Party. She has held the position since January 2019. She was re-elected in 2022, continuing her leadership in the state. She was the Democratic nominee since she had no competition in the primary. Therefore, she secured a second term in the general election by defeating former governor Paul LePage, who was the Republican contender.

What are the Term Limit regulations in her State? Maine has a distinctive approach to gubernatorial term limits. Governors are elected for four-year terms. While an individual can be elected any number of times, they are limited to serving two consecutive elected terms. After serving two terms in a row, a former governor must wait at least one election cycle (four years) before being eligible to run for the office again. This means there is no lifetime ban on holding the office, but a break in service is required after two consecutive terms. What was her significant Prior Public Experience? Her extensive background in law and state government has provided her with a deep understanding of Maine's legal and political landscape. She brought a wealth of public service experience to the Blaine House:

Assistant Attorney General: She began her public service career as an Assistant Attorney General, prosecuting homicides and other major crimes.

District Attorney: Mills was elected District Attorney for Androscoggin, Franklin, and Oxford Counties. She became the first woman to be elected as a District Attorney in New England.

Maine House of Representatives: She served in the Maine House of Representatives, representing Farmington and Industry.

Attorney General of Maine: Mills was elected by her colleagues to serve as Attorney General of Maine, a position she held from 2009 to 2011 and again from 2013 to 2019. She was the first and only woman to hold this job in Maine's history. During her tenure as Attorney General, she was known for advocating for consumer rights and fighting against dishonest practices.