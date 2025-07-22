How Well Do You Know U.S. Astronauts? Check Quiz Questions with Answers and Facts

The contributions of U.S. astronauts Alan Shepard and John Glenn have been monumental. NASA's initial group of astronauts who were part of the pioneering orbital flights to lunar landings and extensive International Space Station missions have also driven technological innovation and inspired generations. Later, Neil Armstrong became the first person to walk on the moon, followed by Buzz Aldrin, marking the monumental steps in human exploration. His incredible journey beyond the atmosphere of the Earth has expanded the understanding of the universe. Their stories are woven into American history, filled with bravery, rigorous training, and groundbreaking discoveries. Now, let's see if you know these notable persons and their extraordinary tricks well. This quiz will test your knowledge about American astronauts, their missions, and interesting facts that define their heritage.

Here are 10 Quiz Questions and Answers with their facts about the U.S. astronauts: 1. Which American was the first to revolve around the planet to the Earth? A) Alan Shepard B) John Glenn C) Neil Armstrong D) Gus Grissom Answer: B) John Glenn Explanation: Although Alan Shepard was the first American in space in a suborbital flight, John Glenn was riding in a 7 spacecraft spacecraft in orbit of Earth on 20 February 1962. 2. Who was the first American astronaut to fly in a Russian Soyuz spacecraft? A) Michael Foale B) Norman Thagard C) Neil Armstrong D) Bill Shepherd Answer: B) Norman Thagard Explanation: Norman Thagard was the first American astronaut to travel on a Russian Soyuz spacecraft. It was launched on Soyuz TM-21 on 14 March 1995. The mission was notable because it was the start of cooperative U.S.-Russian space station operations, with Thagard being the first American to reside and work on the Russian Mir space station.

3. What was the name of Apollo Mission, which initially landed humans on the moon? A) Apollo 8 B) Apollo 11 C) Apollo 13 D) Apollo 17 Answer: B) Apollo 11 Explanation: Apollo 11, which was launched on 16 July 1969, achieved historical success in keeping humans on the moon. Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin stepped on the lunar surface, while Michael Collins orbited in the command module. 4. Which astronaut recorded the most cumulative time spent by an American citizen in space? A) Scott Kelly B) Michael Lopez-Alegria C) Peggy Whitson D) Christina Koch Answer: C) Peggy Whitson Explanation: Peggy Whitson is the total time in space American record holder, having spent 665 days on several missions. She was also the first female international space station commander. 5. Who was the first African American to go into space?

A) Ronald McNair B) Guion Bluford C) Charles Bolden D) Bernard Harris Answer: B) Guion Bluford Explanation: Guion S. Bluford Jr. was the first African American in space on 30 August 1983 as a mission specialist on Space Shuttle Challenger's STS-8 mission. He made four Space Shuttle missions in his career. 6. Which U.S. astronaut commanded the last Space Shuttle mission (STS-135)? A) Chris Ferguson B) Mark Kelly C) Stephen Lindsey D) Pamela Melroy Correct Answer: A) Chris Ferguson Explanation: Chris Ferguson flew STS-135, the final Space Shuttle mission, on Atlantis, which launched on 8 July 2011. This mission concluded the Space Shuttle program. 7. What was John Glenn's significant career pre-astronauthood achievement? A) Decorated World War II pilot B) Test pilot and first person to break the sound barrier

C) Decorated Marine Corps fighter pilot and test pilot D) Olympic athlete Answer: C) Decorated Marine Corps fighter pilot and test pilot Explanation: John Glenn was a highly decorated Marine Corps fighter pilot in World War II and the Korean War. He later became a test pilot before being selected as one of the original Mercury Seven astronauts. 8. Which astronaut was known for his extensive work on the Hubble Space Telescope repair missions? A) Story Musgrave B) Franklin Chang-Diaz C) John Grunsfeld D) Michael Foale Answer: C) John Grunsfeld Explanation: John Grunsfeld, who is an astrophysicist, flew on five Space Shuttle missions, three of which were specifically for maintaining the Hubble Space Telescope. He was actively involved in the upkeep and maintenance of the telescope. 9. What special distinction does Jerry Ross have among American astronauts?

A) First American to walk in space B) Most American spacewalks C) Most Space Shuttle flights D) First American to command the ISS Answer: C) Most Space Shuttle flights Explanation: Jerry L. Ross has the record for most Space Shuttle flights, having flown seven missions. He also conducted nine spacewalks throughout his career. 10. Which astronaut, renowned for his "Earthrise" photo, was a member of the Apollo 8 crew, the first human spaceflight to orbit the Moon? A) Frank Borman B) Jim Lovell C) William Anders D) Michael Collins Answer: C) William Anders Explanation: William Anders was the Apollo 8 lunar module pilot. His famous "Earthrise" photograph, on 24 December 1968, captured Earth rising over the horizon of the moon and became one of the most well-known images in space history.