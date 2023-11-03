What is happening in South Carolina jails?

The prisoners in the South Carolina jails are deprived of some basic rights, causing them poor quality of life and even deaths. This led to an investigation in two jails in South Carolina. Here is what you need to know about the situation of the inmates and the investigation.

On Thursday, the Justice Department commenced a civil rights investigation of two disturbed jails situated in South Carolina after the reports of abusive and unhealthy living conditions. The jail failed to treat and take care of mentally ill prisoners. It also could not tackle the abuse of the prisoners by the guards. A practice investigation was conducted by the department in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, Columbia, and the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center post the demise of 14 prisoners in the last few years, as told by Assistant Attorney General Kristen M. Clarke. Clarke looks after the civil rights division.

The investigation will be focused on "credible allegations" that say that some of those deaths were actually caused by the use of force. The allegations say that the death of a prisoner was caused by the use of pepper spray and a stun gun. Assaults by other prisoners and medical neglect were also some of the factors that worsened the situation. Several reports on unsound facilities, lack of sanitation, overcrowding, short staffing, and sexual assault have also been received by the department. Ms. Clarke suggested that the folks confined in local jails across the country do not leave their constitutional and civil rights at the door of the jailhouse. She further stated that incarceration ought not to carry along a risk of death or the risk of serious harm.

The Cannon facility is taken care of by Sheriff Kristen, who, through an emailed statement, expressed that the criticism against the jail was actually "politically opportunistic". A Democrat, Ms. Graziano, who got elected on a reform platform accused the state government officials of not being able to offer enough resources to tackle mental illness. She further stated that this had caused the "dumping of the mentally ill in jails." Officials in Richland County who look after the facility in Columbia affirmed the need to address the conditions. They said that they had already started making changes. One of these changes of increasing the number of staff in the jail.