Seek and Find: Find the Odd Emoji in 5 Seconds!

Seek and Find puzzles are one of the popular online activities that test readers with an intriguing image in which they need to find a hidden object.
Seek and find puzzles are presented in the form of pictures. They are a fun and challenging way to improve your critical thinking skills, which also help you learn to think outside the box and come up with creative solutions to problems.
Regularly practising these puzzles can help keep the mind active and prevent cognitive decline, which is especially beneficial for older adults.
If you are looking for a way to test your visual skills and have some fun along the way, then try this seek and find puzzle now!
Let’s get started.
Seek and Find - Find Odd Emoji in 5 Seconds
Source: YouTube
The image shared above depicts a group of emojis.
At first glance, all the emojis appear similar, but there is one among them that is different.
You need to observe the image carefully and spot the odd emoji in 5 seconds.
The odd emoji is present somewhere in the image; keep your eyes open.
Have you spotted the odd emoji?
Hurry up; the clock is ticking.
Take another look at the image, you may be very close to spotting the odd emoji.
And…
Time’s over.
Stop searching now!
Most of you might have spotted the odd emoji by this time.
Congratulations! You have a sharp mind and equally great visual power.
Wondering where the odd emoji is?
Check out the answer given below.
Find Odd Emoji in 5 Seconds - Solution
The odd emoji can be spotted on the left side of the image. It is present in the third column from the left.
You have the wits of Sherlock if you can solve the picture puzzle in 4 seconds!