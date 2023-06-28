Find out what's wrong with the ID cards now!

Find the Mistake: The basic premise of a find the mistake game is based on a picture that has been deliberately altered to include a mistake.

This mistake is not easily noticeable to the eye, but some individuals with exceptional observation skills can spot what’s wrong with the picture.

Such activities stimulate the visual cortex along with the right and left hemispheres of the brain and boost memory, concentration, and critical thinking skills.

Practising brain teasers regularly helps enhance the capacity of the brain, reducing the chances of cognitive decline in the form of dementia in older age.

Ready to boost your brain power?

Let’s begin.

Find What’s Wrong with the Picture in 4 Seconds

Source: YouTube

The picture shared above depicts three identity cards of three different persons.

The challenge for the readers is to identify the mistake in the picture in 4 seconds.

Finding the mistake in such a short time is not easy and will require excellent observation skills.

Watch the image carefully and see if you can find the mistake in the picture within the time limit.

It will take the sharpest of eyes to spot the mistake in the picture.

These activities stimulate the brain, and are highly beneficial in improving memory and attention span.

Have you identified the mistake in the picture?

Hurry up; time is running out.

Take a close look at the image once more and see if something catches your attention.

And…

Time’s up.

Congratulations to those who have found the mistake with their excellent observation skills.

Some readers might have spotted the mistake after the time limit has expired.

We highly appreciate the effort you have put in. Keep practising, and you’ll become better with time.

Now, all our readers might be looking for the solution.

Don’t worry, the solution is provided below. Check it out now!

Find What’s Wrong with the Picture in 4 Seconds - Solution

If you observe carefully, the most obvious mistake that comes to attention is that the date of birth on the ID card of Sam Francis is mentioned as 31st November, which is impossible.

