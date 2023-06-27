Optical Illusion: Only geniuses can find three 6’s in 9 seconds!

Optical Illusions: Optical illusions are images that play tricks with our visual system, hence, sometimes they are also referred to as visual illusions. There are three types of optical illusions: literal, physiological, and cognitive.

The popularity of optical illusions has grown exponentially over the past few decades in various media, such as newspapers and paintings. It has witnessed a surge in popularity in the digital space in recent years.

As optical illusions impact our visual perception, they are highly effective in improving observation skills, enhancing concentration, etc.

Are you ready for a quick test to know how sharp your eyes are?

Then, dive in.

Optical Illusion - Find Three 6’s in 9 Seconds

The image shared above depicts a number grid containing various numbers in the number range 0-9.

To test your attention and observation skills, we have come up with a challenge where you need to spot three hidden 6’s in the grid within 9 seconds.

Set your countdown timer to 0 before starting the race.

Your time starts now.

Study the image carefully and see how fast you can spot the three 6’s.

Individuals with exceptional observation skills will find the numbers faster than others.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Look at the image once again and check out all the areas to find the three 6’s.

Final few seconds to go.

Two… one..

And…

Time’s up.

How many of you were able to spot two or more 6s in the image until the time limit got over?

Once we reveal the answer, you’ll be surprised at the way the 6’s have blended with the other numbers in the grid.

Congratulations to those who have spotted the numbers; those who couldn’t spot them within the time limit need to practise more.

Are you getting curious to check out the solution?

The wait is over.

Look below.

Find Three 6’s in 9 Seconds - Solution

The three sixes can be spotted on the right side of the number grid. The locations of all the sixes are marked with red circles.

