These days, one of the most common online activities is solving brain teasers. In these activities, the reader's critical thinking skills and problem-solving abilities are put to the test by posing a challenging question or intriguing image before them.

Brain teasers can be in the form of words, numbers, or pictures. They are a fun and challenging way to improve your critical thinking skills, which also help you learn to think outside the box and come up with creative solutions to problems.

The satisfaction of finding the solution can be incredibly rewarding. It can also help improve cognitive abilities and enhance mental agility, making it a beneficial exercise for the brain.

So, if you are looking for a way to test your brain power and have some fun along the way, then try this brain teaser now!

Brain Teaser: Find the Code for Sunday in 9 Seconds!

Source: Bright Side

The image shared above depicts the days of a week with some special codes for each day.

The code for Sunday is missing, and the challenge for you is to find the code in 9 seconds.

Your time starts now!

Observe the image carefully in order to decipher the secret code.

A hint is displayed in the image; those who are able to understand the hint will find the code easily.

Have you found the secret code?

Study the image carefully and try to identify the pattern, which is the key to solving this challenge.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Look at the image again and try to find the code before the clock signals the end of time.

Final few seconds remaining.

Three…

Two…

One…

And…

Time’s over.

How many of you have found the secret code?

Those who have successfully cracked the code deserve a huge round of applause.

You people are among the sharpest brains in the world.

Let’s check out the solution presented below.

Find the Secret Code in 9 Seconds - Solution

The solution to this brain teaser challenge is as follows:

If you look carefully, the code related to Monday is 617, which is determined in the following ways:

Monday = 617

The first number is the number of letters in the word.

The second number is the day of the week.

The third number is the addition of the first and second numbers.

Therefore, the code of Monday is 617. Similarly, the code for Sunday stands at 6713.

