Seek and Find: Find the Odd Emoji in 3 Seconds

Seek and Find puzzles are one of the most popular online activities, in which readers are presented with an intriguing image in which they must find a hidden object.

They are a fun and challenging way to improve your critical thinking skills, which also help you learn to think outside the box and come up with creative solutions to problems.

Regularly practising these puzzles can help keep the mind active and prevent cognitive decline, which is especially beneficial for older adults.

If you are looking for a way to test your attentiveness level and have some fun along the way, then try this seek and find puzzle now!

Let’s get started.

Seek and Find - Find Odd Emoji in 3 Seconds

Source: YouTube

The image shared above depicts a group of devil emojis.

At first glance, all the emojis appear similar, but there is one among them that is different.

Observe the image carefully and spot the odd emoji in 3 seconds.

Your time starts now.

The emoji is present somewhere in the image; keep your eyes open.

Have you spotted the odd emoji?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Before the clock announces the end of time, take another look at the picture and try to locate the odd emoji.

And…

Time’s over.

You can stop looking for the emoji now.

How many of you have spotted the odd emoji?

Most of the readers might have spotted the odd emoji by now.

Congratulations! You have a sharp mind and equally good observation skills.

Wondering where the odd emoji is?

Check out the answer given below.

Find Odd Emoji in 3 Seconds - Solution

The odd emoji can be spotted in the first column and third row. The emoji looks different than others as it is smiling while others have angry face.

