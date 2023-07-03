Optical Illusion: Spot a Hidden Baby in 6 Seconds

Optical Illusion: Optical illusions are images that are designed to deceive our brains. They are frequently used in popular culture as simple tests of intelligence, but they can also be entertaining and educational.

There are three main types of optical illusions:

Literal Illusions: Literal illusions occur when our brains misinterpret an object's physical properties. The Müller-Lyer illusion, for example, is a literal illusion that causes two lines of equal length to appear to be different lengths.

Physiological Illusions: The way our eyes and brains process light and colour causes physiological illusions. The afterimage illusion, for example, is a physiological illusion that occurs when you stare at a bright object and then look away.

Cognitive Illusions: Cognitive illusions occur when our brains make assumptions about what we see despite evidence to the contrary. The Ames room illusion, for example, is a cognitive illusion that makes a room appear larger or smaller than it is.

Optical illusions are highly beneficial in improving attention span and observational skills. They can also be used to learn more about how our brains work.

If you are looking for the quickest way to exercise your brain, then you should try out this optical illusion challenge now!

Optical Illusion - Find Hidden Baby in 6 Seconds

Source: Pinterest

In the black and white image shared above, you can see a couple standing near a river bank, holding hands, and staring at the empty space in front of them.

But they are not alone.

There is a baby in this image, and your task is to spot the baby in 6 seconds.

It is a great opportunity to test how sharp-sighted you are.

Your time starts now.

The baby is not easy to spot, so check all the areas carefully.

It can be anywhere in the image, but once you have seen it, your eyes cannot unsee it.

Have you spotted the baby?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Final few seconds remaining.

Three…

Two…

One…

And…

Time’s up.

You can stop searching now.

How many of you have spotted the baby?

We believe most of our readers might have spotted the adorable baby.

In case some of you are still wondering where it is hiding, check out the solution below.

Find Hidden Baby in 6 Seconds - Solution

The baby can be seen lying in a foetal position with its head, hands, and legs visible as an outline near the tree. If you observe carefully, the shape appears right before your eyes.

