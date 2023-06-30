A brilliant mind can spot the odd Lion in 7 seconds in this irresistible brain teaser!

Brain Teasers: Brain teasers are a popular online activity that tests readers with an intriguing image or a question that requires them to think clearly and logically to solve.

Brain teasers can be in the form of words, numbers, or pictures. They are a fun and challenging way to improve your critical thinking skills, which also help you learn to think outside the box and come up with creative solutions to problems.

Regularly practising brain teasers can help keep the mind active and prevent cognitive decline, which is especially beneficial for older adults.

If you are looking for a way to test your brain power and have some fun along the way, then try this brain teaser now!

Let’s get started.

Brain Teaser - Find Odd Lion in 7 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

The image shared above depicts a group of lions, and the challenge for you is to spot the odd lion in 7 seconds.

You need to observe the image carefully in order to spot the odd lion.

Here are some tips to solve this brain teaser faster.

Relax your mind and focus on the image.

Study all the areas of the image to find any variations.

Have you spotted the odd lion?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Look at the image again and try to find the lion before the clock signals the end of time.

Final few seconds remaining.

Two…

One…

And…

Time’s over.

Well, the time’s up, and most of you might have spotted the odd lion in the group too.

Congratulations! You have an active brain and excellent observation skills, making you among the smartest people on the planet.

Those who are still searching for the odd lion can stop their search.

Better luck next time.

Keep practising to improve your skills further.

We have provided the answers below.

So, check it out now!

Find Odd Lion in 7 Seconds Brain Teaser - Solution

The solution to this brain teaser challenge is as follows:

While all the lions in the image have two ears, one lion in the third column and third row has one ear, which makes him the odd one out.

