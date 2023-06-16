Love Brain Teasers? Solve This Matchstick Brain Teaser Puzzle Now!

Brain Teaser Puzzles: Brain teaser puzzles are created with the purpose of testing the logical and analytical thinking skills of individuals.

In such puzzles, the readers are presented with a scenario in which they need to use the above-mentioned skills to solve the problem.

Practising brain teasers on a regular basis keeps the brain sharp and helps prevent cognitive decline in adults.

One such brain teaser puzzle is making waves on the internet where the readers are asked to solve the equation by moving one matchstick.

Ready to test how sharp your brain is?

Then solve the matchstick puzzle in 10 seconds.

Brain Teaser Puzzle - Solve Matchstick Puzzle in 10 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

The image shared above depicts a mathematical equation formed by matchsticks.

The equation displayed is:

8 + 3 = 3

If we add the numbers then this is incorrect.

The challenge for you is to arrange the matchsticks in such a way that the mathematical equation becomes correct.

Now, you have 10 seconds of time and one condition to keep in mind.

The condition is:

You can move only one matchstick.

Now put on your thinking cap and see if you can solve the puzzle in 10 seconds.

To solve this brain teaser puzzle one has to be very attentive and study the image carefully.

This is a moderate-level challenge and individuals with high intelligence and excellent attention to detail will solve the puzzle faster than others.

How many of you have solved the puzzle?

Hurry up; not much time remaining.

Look at the image again and identify the matchstick that needs to be moved in order to correct the equation.

Final few seconds remaining.

Three…Two…One…

And…

Time’s over.

Were you able to solve the puzzle?

Hopefully, most of you have, while some might still be scratching their heads.

Curious to know the solution?

Let’s not make you wait.

Check out the solution now!

Brain Teaser Puzzle - Solution

The equation can be corrected by moving one matchstick from the bottom right side of the number 8 and placing it on the left side of the number 3.

Doing this makes the equation as:

6+3 = 9

Which is correct.

Interesting, isn’t it?

