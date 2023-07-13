Brain teasers are interesting puzzles in which the reader needs to find a hidden object. These puzzles are fascinating and have the potential to awaken your hidden intelligence.

Attempting brain teaser puzzles is one of the best ways to de-stress and stimulate your brain, improving cognitive skills and critical thinking.

The primary objective of these kinds of puzzles is to sharpen your observation skills, boost your memory, and enhance your attention.

Studies suggest that regular practise of such brain teasers can increase the level of alertness, lift the mood, develop better concentration power, and facilitate clear thinking.

So, are you ready to test your puzzle solving skills?

Then, attempt this brain teaser now!

Brain Teaser to Test Your IQ: Find Which Paper Was Printed Recently in 6 Seconds!

Source: YouTube

In the image above, you can see four papers with the title 'Contract’ written on them.

One of the contract papers was printed recently.

Which is that paper?

Can you identify the recently printed paper in 6 seconds?

Your time starts now!

This is a straightforward challenge that tests how sharp your problem-solving skills are.

Individuals with excellent observation skills will be able to clear the challenge faster than others.

Hurry up; time is running out.

Study the image attentively; you might be very close to finding the solution.

And..

Time’s up.

Congratulations to those readers who identified the recently printed paper within the time limit.

Curious to know the solution?

Scroll below for the solution.

Find Recently Printed Paper in 6 Seconds - Solution

This brain teaser has certainly given your brain a good workout. Those of you who are waiting to see if they have spotted it correctly can match their answers with the solution now!

Here’s the solution:







One of the contract papers was not punched, which implies that it was published recently.

That was interesting, wasn’t it?

Takeaways from this Brain Teaser Challenge

Based on how long it took you to locate the recently printed paper, here are some takeaways:

1. If you have solved the challenge within 6 seconds, you have superhuman level problem solving skills. You have a highly analytical mind.

2. If it took you somewhere around 6-20 seconds to solve the problem, you have great problem solving skills. Keep practising, and you will soon be the best of the best.

3. If you needed more than 20 seconds to solve this problem, you must work more on your problem solving skills. Do not feel bad; you are still doing great. Just make sure to get more practice to improve your skills with each passing day.

Note: Brain teasers are simple tools to test observation skills and intelligence. If you are serious about knowing what your true IQ levels are, you can take a professional IQ test, such as the Mensa IQ Test, to get accurate results.

