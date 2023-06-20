Those with a superior brain can identify who is left handed in 8 seconds!

Brain Teaser Puzzle: Brain teaser puzzles are one of the most popular online games nowadays.

In such challenges, the reader’s critical thinking skills are tested. The basic premise of a brain teaser puzzle revolves around an image and a question based on the image.

The reader needs to apply reasoning and logic to solve the puzzle.

Practising brain teasers on a regular basis keeps the brain sharp by preventing cognitive decline.

A similar kind of puzzle is presented here in which you need to identify who among the five people is left handed.

Ready to test the capabilities of your brain?

Let’s get started.

Brain Teaser Puzzle - Find Who’s Left Handed in 8 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

The image shared above depicts five different persons of different professions such as blacksmith, carpenter, writer, photographer and waiter.

The challenge for you is to spot who among the five people is left-handed.

This is one tricky challenge and will keep the puzzlers occupied.

You have 8 seconds to solve the brain teaser puzzle.

Start analysing the image carefully and see if you are able to identify the left handed person.

You should be very attentive and must study the image carefully.

The answer lies in the image itself, just you need to find it.

This is a moderate-level challenge and individuals with high intelligence and excellent attention to detail will solve the puzzle faster than others.

How many of you have solved the puzzle?

Hurry up; not much time remaining.

Look at the image again and study the different persons attentively. See if you can find a clue from the image.

Final few seconds remaining.

Three…Two…One…

And…

Time’s over.

Were you able to solve the puzzle?

Hopefully, most of you have found the answer, while some of you might still be scratching your heads.

Curious to know who among the five is left handed and why?

Your wait ends here.

Check out the solution below!

Find Who’s Left Handed in 8 Seconds - Solution

The solution is as follows:

Of all the five people the waiter is the one who is left handed as it is easier for the left-handed people to keep the tray and glasses in the right hand which is their static hand and serve with the left which is their active hand.

Interesting, wasn’t it?

