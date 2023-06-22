Only the most attentive eyes can spot three bunnies in 7 seconds!

Optical Illusions: Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge your perception and test your observation skills. There are three types of optical illusions: literal, physiological, and cognitive.

Optical illusions are highly beneficial for improving attention span and enhancing concentration.

Additionally, optical illusions can be a fun and engaging way to learn about visual perception and how our brains work.

How attentive are you?

Let’s find out now!

Also read: Do you have Eagle eyes? Find a hidden Cat in 5 seconds!

Optical Illusion - Find Three Bunnies in 7 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

The image shared above shows a tree without leaves.

The tree is hiding three bunnies somewhere in it, and the challenge for you is to spot all the bunnies in 7 seconds.

If you pay attention to the image, you can identify the bunnies quickly.

Did you see the bunnies?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Scan the image once more and see if you are able to spot anything that resembles a bunny.

Only, few seconds remain.

Three, two, one...

And…

Time’s over.

Hopefully, some of our most attentive readers have spotted the bunnies in the tree.

Those who couldn’t spot the bunnies within the time limit need not be disappointed.

You can always improve your skills by practising such challenges regularly.

Regular practice boosts concentration and attention, which will make it easier to solve optical illusion challenges.

Curious to know where the bunnies are?

Then check out the solution below.

Also read: Are you smart enough to find the mistake in the picture in 5 seconds? Try now!

Find Three Bunnies in 7 Seconds - Solution

Two out of three hidden bunnies can be spotted on the top and bottom left side of the tree, and the other bunny can be found on the right side of the tree.

Must Try: People with high IQ can answer how a deaf man purchased flowers in 9 seconds!