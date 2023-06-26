Only the smartest people can guess the country names within 9 seconds!

Brain Teaser Puzzle: Brain teaser puzzles are one of the most popular online games nowadays.

In such challenges, the reader’s critical thinking skills are tested. The basic premise of a brain teaser puzzle revolves around an image and a question based on the image.

The reader needs to apply reasoning and logic to solve the puzzle.

Practise brain teasers on a regular basis to keep the brain sharp and prevent cognitive decline in old age.

A similar kind of puzzle is presented here, in which you need to identify the country names by looking at the hints given on the image.

Get.. set… go…

Brain Teaser Puzzle - Guess Country Names in 9 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

The image shared above depicts five different countries with their unique features.

The challenge for you is to spot the names of all five countries within the time limit of 9 seconds.

This is one tricky challenge that will keep the puzzlers occupied.

Start analysing the image carefully and see if you are able to identify the country names quickly.

You should be very attentive and study the image carefully.

The answer lies in the image itself; you just need to find it.

Individuals with high intelligence and excellent attention to detail will solve the puzzle faster than others.

How many of you have solved the puzzle?

Hurry up; not much time remains.

Look at the image again and study the clues. You will be able to guess all the names by now.

Final few seconds remaining.

Two…One…

And…

Time’s over.

Hopefully, most of you have solved the puzzle, while some of you might still be busy finding the country names.

You can stop searching now.

Are you curious to know the country names?

Your wait ends here.

Check out the solution below!

Guess the Country Names in 9 Seconds - Solution

The solution is as follows:

1. Italy

The leaning tower of Pisa and the pizza slice are enough to guess the country's name, which is Italy.

2. Mexico

The pyramids, sombrero hat, and jalapeno pepper make it easy to guess the country’s name, which is none other than Mexico.

3. Argentina

The rising sun, tango dance, and penguins will make you think of Argentina. It is one of the trickier ones due to penguins and tango dancing.

4. Spain

The flamenco dance and the bullfighting make it an easy guess. The country is Spain.

5. USA

Lights, cameras, and action remind you of Hollywood, and the Capitol building makes it clear that we are talking about the United States of America here.

Wasn’t that fun?

