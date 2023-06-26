Exceptionally smart people can spot the incorrectly coloured figure in 4 seconds!

Math Puzzles: There are many popular online activities nowadays that are helpful in boosting our logical and analytical thinking. One such activity is the math puzzle, which has gained immense popularity among netizens.

In such challenges, the reader’s analytical thinking skills are tested with tricky questions in the form of math puzzles.

The basic premise of a math puzzle involves mathematical equations or figures. The readers need to solve the math puzzle using logic and basic mathematical skills .

Practising math puzzles on a regular basis keeps the brain sharp and also prevents cognitive decline in old age.

How attentive are you?

Let’s find out now!

Math Puzzle - Solve Math Puzzle in 4 Seconds

The image shared above depicts six different figures with the numbers 1-6 and the challenge for the readers is to spot the incorrectly coloured figure in 4 seconds.

Readers must study the problem carefully and determine the answer.

People with high intelligence and superb attention to detail can easily solve this moderate challenge.

The first thing you need to do is establish a pattern between the figures. It is the most important part of solving this puzzle.

How many of you have solved the puzzle by now?

Hurry up; there's not much time left.

Look at the image again and see if you can identify the incorrect picture.

The clock is ticking fast.

And…

Time’s over.

How many of you were able to crack this puzzle?

Some of the brightest minds might have solved this puzzle, while others might still be searching for the solution.

You can stop searching now.

Want to know the solution?

Take a look below.

Solve Math Puzzles in 4 Seconds - Solution

The solution to this puzzle is that of all the 6 figures, the one that is incorrectly coloured is figure no. 6.

As seen from the image above, the first two shapes are numbered 1 and 2, and they have a small hexagon shaped figure that is blue in colour.

Similarly, figures 3 and 4 have small, red shaped squares.

The last two are 5 and 6, and according to logic, the small circle will be of the same colour, i.e., yellow.

Figure 6 does not follow the pattern, rules and is therefore incorrect.

