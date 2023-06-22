Only highly intelligent people can find who’s lying in 9 seconds!

Brain Teaser Puzzle: Brain teaser puzzles are one of the most popular online games nowadays.

In such challenges, the reader’s critical thinking skills are tested. The basic premise of a brain teaser puzzle revolves around an image and a question based on the image.

The reader needs to apply reasoning and logic to solve the puzzle.

Practising brain teasers on a regular basis keeps the brain sharp by preventing cognitive decline.

A similar kind of puzzle is presented here in which you need to identify who among the two ladies is lying.

Ready to test how intelligent you are?

Let’s get started.

Brain Teaser Puzzle - Find Who’s Lying in 9 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

The image shared above depicts a hospital room scene in which two women can be seen.

Readers must study the plot of the story to determine the answer.

The plot of the story is as follows:

A young man was admitted to the hospital after suffering an accident and was in a coma for 2 days. He woke up with amnesia. Two women pay a visit to the man at the hospital and both demand to be his wife.

The first woman is wearing a red gown and can be seen shouting at the man while another woman in a green dress can be seen sobbing and telling the man that they have two kids.

Now, the challenge for you is to find who among the two women is lying and you have 9 seconds to solve the brain teaser puzzle.

Start analysing the image carefully and see if you are able to identify which one is lying.

The answer lies in the image itself, just you need to find it.

This is a moderate-level challenge and individuals with high intelligence and excellent attention to detail will solve the puzzle faster than others.

How many of you have solved the puzzle?

Hurry up; not much time remaining.

Look at the image again and study the two women carefully. See if you can find a clue from the image.

Final few seconds remaining.

Three…Two…One…

And…

Time’s over.

Were you able to solve the puzzle?

Hopefully, some of you have found the answer, while most of you might be confused.

Curious to know who among the two is lying and why?

Your wait ends here.

Check out the solution below!

Find Who’s Lying in 9 Seconds - Solution

The solution to this brain teaser puzzle is as follows:

Both the womens are lying and the reason for that is none of them have the wedding ring on their finger and neither the guy is having a ring.

Which means that both of them are lying and the young man in question is not married to any of them.

What do you think?

