Optical Illusion: Can you find a tennis ball in the grass in 4 seconds?

Optical Illusion: Illusion is derived from the word illudere, which means to mock or trick. Therefore, the basic premise of an optical illusion is to deceive the human brain by tricking it.

Optical illusions can be created by manipulating colours, shapes, and patterns to create an image that appears to be different from reality. These illusions can be used for entertainment or as a tool for scientific research.

They are fascinating and provide insight into how our brain processes visual information.

Optical illusions can also enhance your cognitive abilities and stimulate your brain to think creatively. They are a fun way to challenge your mind and improve your problem-solving skills.

Want to know how good your observation skills are?

Then attempt this challenge now.

Optical Illusion Test: Can you spot a seahorse in the aquarium in 5 seconds?

Optical Illusion Test - Find a Tennis Ball in 4 Seconds

Source: Reddit

The image shows a park scene in which grass can be seen.

Hiding in plain sight in the grass is a tennis ball and you need to find it within 4 seconds.

These kinds of optical illusion challenges are a good way to test your observation skills and intelligence.

They are also a fun and engaging way to pass the time and improve your cognitive abilities.

Optical Illusion Challenge: We dare you to spot a number among the letters in 6 seconds

Did You Find the Tennis Ball in 4 Seconds?

The task of finding a tennis ball in the grass is a tricky challenge.

Only those with exceptional observation skills will be able to locate the tennis ball within the time limit.

The tennis ball has camouflaged itself in the surroundings, making it a somewhat challenging task for even the most experienced observers.

Did you find the tennis ball in this picture?

Hurry; the clock is ticking.

Any luck yet?

And…

Time’s up.

How many of you have found the tennis ball?

We believe most of our sharp-eyed users have already spotted the tennis ball. Congratulations to all of you.

Those who are still looking can find the answer below.

Find Tennis Ball in 4 Seconds - Solution

The tennis ball can be spotted on the left side of the image, it is of the same colour as the grass and can be identified by its round shape.

Must Try:

Seek and Find Puzzle: You have eagle eyes if you can spot the odd weather icon in 5 seconds!