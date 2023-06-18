Find The Fake Hairdresser In 5 Seconds. 93% Will Fail!

Picture Puzzle: One of the most popular puzzle challenges on the internet nowadays is the picture puzzles

In this activity, the reader is presented with an image and asked a certain question based on the image.

The user needs to answer the question by studying the picture using logical and analytical skills to arrive at the answer.

This activity can improve brain health by improving attention span and preventing cognitive decline in adults.

Are you ready to test how attentive you are?

Let’s get started.

Picture Puzzle - Find the Fake Hairdresser in 5 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

The image shared above depicts a salon scene in which two women can be seen getting hair cutting service from two hairdressers.

Although both of them are dressed as hairdressers, one of them is not real hairdresser.

This tricky picture puzzle will put your logical and analytical thinking skills to test.

It is an excellent way to improve brain health by enhancing cognitive abilities.

Study the image carefully and see if you can find the fake hairdresser

Try to look for signs that can help you identify the fake hairdresser.

Have you identified her?

Hurry up; time is running out.

Only a few seconds remain.

Two….One….

And…

Time’s up.

Most of you might have successfully identified the fake hairdresser by now.

You have a razor-sharp brain and are better than 93% of people.

Those who couldn’t solve it in time need not get disheartened. You can keep trying.

With regular practice you’ll become better.

Curious to find out who the fake hairdresser is?

Then check out the solution below.

Picture Puzzle - Solution

The solution to the picture puzzle is as follows:

A real hairdresser is the one who is having a comb and scissor in hand. While, the fake hairdresser is holding a scissor and a insect repellent spray in her left hand.

