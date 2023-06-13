Picture Puzzle IQ Test: Only highly intelligent individuals can find the killer in 6 seconds. Are you one of them?

Picture Puzzle IQ Test: One of the most popular puzzle challenges on the internet nowadays is the picture puzzle IQ test.

In this activity, the reader is presented with an image and asked a certain question based on the image.

The user needs to answer the question by analysing the picture and using logical and analytical skills to arrive at the answer.

Additionally, it has been shown to improve mental health by preventing cognitive decline as people age.

Do you possess keen observational abilities?

With this quick test, let's find out.

Picture Puzzle IQ Test: Find the Killer in 6 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

The image shared above depicts a restaurant scene in which a woman has been murdered.

There are 5 suspects, and your task is to find the killer in 6 seconds.

This tricky puzzle IQ test will put your logical and analytical thinking skills to test.

It is an excellent way to get serious exercise for the brain and improve your cognitive abilities.

There are 5 suspects in the hotel out of which 1 is a woman and the rest are men.

Study the image carefully and see if you can find the killer within the time limit.

Try to look for signs that can help you identify the killer.

Have you identified the killer?

Hurry up; time is running out.

Only a few seconds remain.

Two….One….

And…

Time’s up.

Most of you might have successfully identified the killer by now.

You are awesome and have a razor-sharp brain.

Those who couldn’t make it in time need not get disheartened.

Keep practising, and you’ll get better. soon.

Curious to know who the killer is?

Then check out the solution below.

Picture Puzzle IQ Test: Answer

In this picture puzzle IQ test your task was to find a killer in the restaurant in 6 seconds.

The solution is given below.

The killer is person No. 4 and he is identified in the following way:

The person looks anxious and He has a scratch on his neck which can be due to the fight between the killer and the woman. Also, a piece of his shirt can be seen next to the woman. It may have come off during the tussle.

His knife is missing and a bloodied knife can be found in the washroom.

