Brain Teaser IQ Test: You are a true genius if you can correct the mathematical equation in 4 seconds!

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Brain teasers are created with the purpose of tingling the grey cells of the human brain. These activities stimulate the brain and help in improving cognitive abilities by keeping the brain sharp.

The challenge can be of varying difficulty levels and readers need to use logical and analytical thinking in order to solve the puzzles.

Regular practice of such brain teasers is highly beneficial for improving observation skills and boosting memory and attention.

Here is one such brain teaser that has grabbed the attention of netizens by asking them to correct the mathematical equation in 4 seconds.

Are you ready to test how intelligent you are?

Let’s find out.

Brain Teaser Puzzles - Correct the Mathematical Equation in 4 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

From the image shared above, you can see a mathematical equation where 8 + 8 = 91.

This is incorrect and you are tasked with correcting the equation.

The only condition is that you cannot draw anything or move the numbers.

To solve this brain teaser puzzle one has to be very attentive and understand the pattern.

This is a moderate-level challenge and individuals with high intelligence and excellent attention to detail will find it easy to solve this puzzle.

Newbies may require some more time, but with practice, they can improve their skills.

Have you identified the way to correct the equation?

Hurry up; not much time remaining.

Look at the image again and see if you can find a way.

And…

Time’s over.

Hopefully, most of our readers might have solved the puzzle.

While it is usual for some to miss out.

Do not get disheartened, keep practising and you will improve further.

All of you might be curious to know the solution, right?

Check out the solution below.

Brain Teaser IQ Test - Solution

The only way to solve the mathematical equation is by turning the image (blackboard) upside down.

Read more:

