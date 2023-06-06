Picture Puzzle IQ Test: You are a genius if you can tell who is the real vampire in 9 seconds!

Picture Puzzle IQ Test: One of the most popular puzzle games on the internet nowadays is the picture puzzle IQ test. In this activity, the reader is presented and a certain question based on the image.

The user needs to answer the question by analysing the picture and using logical and analytical skills to arrive at the answer.

Regularly practising picture puzzle tests help sharpen the brain and increase attention span.

It has also been linked to better mental health by preventing cognitive decline in older age.

Are you ready to solve a picture puzzle now?

Let’s get started.

Picture Puzzle IQ Test: Only Highly Intelligent People Can Identify the Safest Door for Exit in 13 Seconds!

Picture Puzzle IQ Test - Find the Real Vampire in 9 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

The image shared above depicts three persons in vampire attire.

But, only one among them is a real vampire and the task for you is to find out the real vampire in 9 seconds.

This is a tricky challenge which will test how good your logical and analytical skills are.

Now, study the image carefully and see if you can find the real vampire within the time limit.

Put on your thinking cap and see if you can manage to come up with interesting conclusions.

Recall everything that you know about vampires and see if any of that logic helps in identifying the real vampire.

Hurry up; time is running out.

Only a few seconds remaining.

Three…

Two….

One…

And…

Time’s up.

Well, the time limit is over.

Have you managed to find the real vampire?

If yes, what made you select the person as a vampire?

You can take some more time to find the best answer to this question.

If you have already found the answer, then you can match your answer which is provided below.

Note: Do not jump straight to the answer before solving the picture puzzle as it won’t be beneficial for the brain.

So, by now you might have identified the real vampire while others are still searching.

Wondering who the real vampire is?

Then check out the solution below.

Picture Puzzle IQ Test - Solution

The solution to this picture puzzle is that the first person on the left side of the image looks like a vampire, but, if you observe carefully, the first person’s reflection is appearing in the mirror, which is not a characteristic of a vampire.

Similarly, the second person lacks fangs which again is a special feature of the vampires.

Therefore, the third and last person is a real vampire.

