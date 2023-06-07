Brain Teaser Puzzles: You are a genius if you can count the number of watermelons in the picture in 10 seconds

Brain Teaser Puzzles: Brain teasers are created with the purpose of tingling the grey cells of the human brain. These activities stimulate the brain and help in improving cognitive abilities by keeping the brain sharp.

The challenge can be of varying difficulty levels and readers need to use logical and analytical thinking in order to solve the puzzles.

Regular practice of such brain teasers is highly beneficial for improving observation skills and boosting memory and attention.

Here is one such brain teaser that has grabbed the attention of netizens by asking them to spot the number of watermelons in the picture in 10 seconds.

Are you ready for the challenge?

Let’s start.

Optical Illusion: You have 20/20 vision if you can find the dog’s lost ball in 5 seconds!

Brain Teaser Puzzles - Can you find how many Watermelons are there in 10 seconds?

Source: Bright Side

From the image shared above, you can see that watermelons are arranged in a peculiar way.

This brain teaser challenges readers to identify the number of watermelons by solving the puzzle.

To solve this brain teaser puzzle one has to be very attentive and understand the pattern.

This is a moderate-level challenge and individuals with high intelligence and excellent attention to detail will find it easy to solve this puzzle.

Newbies may require some more time, but with practice, they can improve their skills.

How many of you have identified the number of watermelons in the picture?

Hurry up; not much time remaining.

Look at the image again, some watermelons appear cut one-fourth, while some are halved.

Now see if you can count the number of watermelons in the picture.

Final few seconds remaining.

It is quite confusing at first, but you need good observation skills to identify the pattern so that you can solve the puzzle.

And…

Time’s over.

How many of you counted the number of watermelons within the time limit?

Hopefully, most of our readers might have counted the number of watermelons present in the picture.

While it is usual for some to miss out.

Do not get disheartened, keep practising and you will improve further.

All of you might be curious to know the solution, right?

Check out the solution below.

Brain Teaser Puzzles - Solution

There are a total of 5 watermelons as shown in the picture below:

Source: Bright Side

Read more:

Picture Puzzle IQ Test: You are a true detective if you can guess the name in 6 seconds!