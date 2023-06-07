Picture Puzzle IQ Test: You are a true detective if you can guess the name in 6 seconds!

Picture Puzzle IQ Test: One of the most popular puzzle challenges on the internet nowadays is the picture puzzle IQ test.

In this activity, the reader is presented and a certain question based on the image. The user needs to answer the question by analysing the picture and using logical and analytical skills to arrive at the answer.

Regularly practising picture puzzle tests help sharpen the brain and increase attention span.

It has also been linked to better mental health by preventing cognitive decline in older age.

Do you have a sharp brain?

Let’s find out now.

Picture Puzzle IQ Test: You are a genius if you can tell who is the real vampire in 9 seconds!

Picture Puzzle IQ Test - Guess the Name in 6 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

The image shared above depicts 4 lines in which the names of the months are written in a cryptic manner.

The four lines together hide the name of a person and your task is to find the hidden name within 6 seconds.

This is a tricky puzzle which will test how good your logical and analytical skills are.

Now, study the image carefully and see if you can find the name within the time limit.

Put on your thinking cap and see if you can manage to come up with the solution.

If you are stuck at some point, read the lines in the image again and use your critical thinking skills to decipher the hidden name.

Have you identified the name?

Hurry up; time is running out.

Only a few seconds remaining.

Two….

One…

And…

Time’s up.

So, have you managed to find the name hidden in the lines?

If yes, you are awesome and have a razor-sharp brain. You can match your answer which is provided below.

If not, then you can take some more time to understand the puzzle and see if you can solve it on your own.

Note: Do not jump straight to the answer before solving the picture puzzle as it won’t be beneficial for the brain.

By now most of you might have identified the hidden name while some of you may still be struggling to decipher the puzzle.

Curious to know what the name is?

Then check out the solution below.

Picture Puzzle IQ Test - Solution

The clue or hint that was provided was provided to you by the image is that the name is present somewhere in those 4 lines only.

Now, if we start decoding the 4 lines we get the name as John.

That was some fun, wouldn’t you agree?

