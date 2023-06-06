Find the Mistake: Can you find the mistake in the clock tower picture in 7 seconds?

Find the Mistake: The activity of finding the mistake activity presents a picture in which there is a deliberate mistake, the task for the reader is to identify the mistake in the picture and solve the puzzle.

Making this challenge more entertaining and competitive is the criteria to identify the object within a specified time limit.

Such challenges stimulate the visual cortex and engage the right and left hemispheres of the brain which boosts observation skills, attention span, creativity and critical thinking.

Regular practice of such challenges can prove to be highly beneficial in preventing cognitive decline in adults.

Are you very observant?

Let’s find out.

Find the Mistake: Only those with a high IQ can find the mistake in the numbers in 8 seconds!

Find the Mistake in the Clock Tower Picture in 7 Seconds

Source: Brightside

The picture shared above depicts a setting sun scene with a clock tower containing two clocks on two sides.

There is a mistake in the picture and your task is to find that mistake in the picture in 7 seconds.

Watch the image carefully and see if you can find the mistake within the time limit.

These kinds of challenges provide your brain with a balanced workout by utilising your analytical and logical thinking in order to solve the problem.

The key to solving such challenges is attentiveness, common sense and an excellent eye for detail.

Highly attentive individuals can spot the mistake in the picture faster than others.

Hurry up; time is running out.

Focus on the image again and see if you can identify the mistake quickly.

Were you able to find the mistake?

Final few seconds remaining.

And…

The time limit is over.

How many of you were able to identify the mistake in the picture within the specified time limit?

Congratulation to those who have found the mistake. You have a brilliant mind and exceptional observation skills.

Those unable to find the mistake can stop searching.

Curious to know what the mistake was?

Then, check out the solution below.

Find the Mistake in Clock Tower Picture in 7 Seconds - Solution

The image depicts a setting sun which means it is evening time, but the clocks are showing the time as 2 o’clock which is incorrect. So the mistake in the picture is with the clocks.

