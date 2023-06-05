Find the Mistake: Only those with a high IQ can find the mistake in the numbers in 8 seconds!

Find the Mistake: The activity of finding the mistake is based on the premise of a mistake being present in the picture.

The users need to identify the mistake within a specified time in order to complete the challenge successfully.

This type of challenge stimulates the visual cortex and engages the right and left hemispheres of the brain which boosts creativity and critical thinking.

Regular practice of such challenges can prove to be highly beneficial in preventing cognitive decline in adults.

Are you ready to boost your brain health?

Let’s get started.

Find The Mistake: Only 5% of people will be able to find the mistake in the office desk picture in 6 seconds!

Find the Mistake in the Numbers Picture in 8 Seconds

Source: Pinterest

The picture shared above depicts a series of numbers from 1 to 15.

There is a mistake in the picture and your task is to find the mistake in the picture in 8 seconds

Watch the image carefully and see if you can find the mistake within the time limit.

Highly attentive individuals can spot the mistake in the picture faster than others.

These kinds of challenges provide your brain with a balanced workout as you need to utilise both analytical and logical thinking in order to solve the problem.

Hurry up; time is running out.

Focus on the image again and see if you can identify the mistake quickly.

The key to solving such challenges is attentiveness, common sense and an excellent eye for detail.

Were you able to find the mistake?

Final few seconds remaining.

And…

The time limit is over.

How many of you were able to identify the mistake in the picture within the specified time limit?

Congratulation to those who have found the mistake. You have a brilliant mind and an exceptional eye for detail.

Those unable to spot the mistake can stop searching now and check the solution below.

Find the Mistake in Numbers Picture in 8 Seconds - Solution

The mistake in the picture is that the number 11 is different from other numbers in its appearance.

While all the other numbers have wider top and bottom surfaces, number 11 has a shorter tip and base than others.

Must Try:

Spot the Difference: Only a legend can spot 3 differences between the old man with the cigar pictures in 7 seconds!