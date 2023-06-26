Test your intelligence by finding the mistake in the picture in 3 seconds. Try now!

Find the Mistake: The basic premise of a find the mistake activity is centred around a deliberate mistake that is present in the picture.

The reader needs to identify the mistake in the picture within the set time limit to be considered a puzzle champion.

Such activities stimulate the visual cortex along with the right and left hemispheres of the brain, which prevent cognitive decline in old age.

It is one of the best forms of exercise for the brain because it boosts creativity and problem-solving skills.

Regular practise of such exercises helps enhance the capacity of the brain, increases memory retention, and prevents cognitive decline in older adults.

Ready to test how sharp sighted you are?

Let’s begin.

Find the Mistake in 3 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

The picture shared above shows a girl in a skating rink scene.

The challenge for the readers is to spot a mistake in the picture within 3 seconds.

The time limit is short, making the activity highly competitive.

Watch the image carefully and see if you can find the mistake in the picture.

It will take the sharpest of eyes to spot the mistake in the picture.

These activities stimulate the brain, thereby improving memory and attention span.

Have you identified the mistake in the picture?

Hurry up; time is running out.

Take a close look at the image and see if you can identify the mistake before time runs out.

And…

Time’s up.

Congratulations to those who have found the mistake with their excellent observation skills.

Some readers might have spotted the mistake after the time limit expired.

We highly appreciate the effort you have put in. Keep practising, and you’ll become faster each day.

Want to know what the mistake was?

Check out the answer below.

Find the Mistake in 3 Seconds - Solution

The mistake in the picture is as follows:

The girl in the scene can be seen wearing roller skates while she is skating on an ice rink, which requires ice skates

